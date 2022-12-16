Here’s what’s happening today:

The conference kicks off on Friday with an open plenary session with interdenominational prayers and the national anthem.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will then deliver his political report.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza will table the organisational report, as the acting secretary general, Paul Mashatile, who is also the treasurer general, will deliver the financial report.

In the last session of the day, additional nominations for the Top Six positions will be accepted from the conference floor.