Dlamini Zuma still planning a run for ANC Presidency – reports

By Daily Maverick
16 Dec 2022
0

It’s day 1 of the ANC National Elective Conference, held at the Nasrec conference centre in Johannesburg.

Here’s what’s happening today:

The conference kicks off on Friday with an open plenary session with interdenominational prayers and the national anthem.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will then deliver his political report.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza will table the organisational report, as the acting secretary general, Paul Mashatile, who is also the treasurer general, will deliver the financial report.

In the last session of the day, additional nominations for the Top Six positions will be accepted from the conference floor.

By Ferial Haffajee

As Stage 6 hits, Pravin Gordhan could be next through the swing doors


The Presidency fears the electricity crisis is part of a destabilisation plan ahead of the ANC’s elective conference.

Pravin Gordhan, minister of public enterprises. (Photos: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images; EPA/KIM LUDBROOK)

The ANC is expecting 6,700 delegates from across the country to attend the conference. All the delegates have to be registered and shepherded into the Nasrec conference centre where the gathering is taking place.

Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus has been spotted outside the Nasrec conference centre. Niehaus was recently expelled from the party after being charged with six counts of misconduct and “foreign” ANC behaviour. The charges stemmed from public remarks he made during and after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma last year for contempt of court for refusing to appear at the Zondo commission of inquiry. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

‘I am still an ANC member’, says perennial troublemaker Carl Niehaus after party gives him the boot

Presidency spokesperson says South Africa facing an “all out war” well beyond political contestation. – Ferial Haffajee

The plenary centre where delegates will gather for the ANC National Elective Conference stands empty. (Photo: Marianne Merten)

Marianne Merten ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe confirms that the start of the conference has been delayed to 14:00 due to issues with delegate registrations. “I’m told they are struggling at the registration centre,” Mantashe says. – Marianne Merten

SABC’s Samkele Maseko reporting that suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is trying to broker a peace deal between Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Dlamini-Zuma is still planning a run for the ANC Presidency from the floor. She will need the support of 25% of voting delegates to get across the threshold. – Ferial Haffajee

Queenin MasuabiBy Queenin Masuabi

ANC membership numbers drop from 1.4 million to 600,000

The run-up to the ANC National Conference has seen candidates conduct last-minute campaigning to convince branches to vote them into leadership positions. During his address in Soweto to a small group of ANC members, National Executive Committee member and presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize spoke on a number of issues facing the party and the country.

ANC delegates outside Nasrec during the 54th ANC conference in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Nonkululeko NjiloBy Nonkululeko Njilo

Disgruntled ANC members lose legal bid to annul list of NEC nominations

Party members who failed to make the cut cited flawed internal processes and a lack of transparency that had prejudiced them.

gigaba
Former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba. (Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Lauren Mulligan)
