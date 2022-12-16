It’s day 1 of the ANC National Elective Conference, held at the Nasrec conference centre in Johannesburg.
Here’s what’s happening today:
The conference kicks off on Friday with an open plenary session with interdenominational prayers and the national anthem.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will then deliver his political report.
ANC deputy president David Mabuza will table the organisational report, as the acting secretary general, Paul Mashatile, who is also the treasurer general, will deliver the financial report.
In the last session of the day, additional nominations for the Top Six positions will be accepted from the conference floor.
By Ferial Haffajee
As Stage 6 hits, Pravin Gordhan could be next through the swing doors
The Presidency fears the electricity crisis is part of a destabilisation plan ahead of the ANC’s elective conference.
The ANC is expecting 6,700 delegates from across the country to attend the conference. All the delegates have to be registered and shepherded into the Nasrec conference centre where the gathering is taking place.
‘I am still an ANC member’, says perennial troublemaker Carl Niehaus after party gives him the boot
Presidency spokesperson says South Africa facing an “all out war” well beyond political contestation. – Ferial Haffajee
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe confirms that the start of the conference has been delayed to 14:00 due to issues with delegate registrations. “I’m told they are struggling at the registration centre,” Mantashe says. – Marianne Merten
SABC’s Samkele Maseko reporting that suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is trying to broker a peace deal between Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Dlamini-Zuma is still planning a run for the ANC Presidency from the floor. She will need the support of 25% of voting delegates to get across the threshold. – Ferial Haffajee
By Queenin Masuabi
ANC membership numbers drop from 1.4 million to 600,000
The run-up to the ANC National Conference has seen candidates conduct last-minute campaigning to convince branches to vote them into leadership positions. During his address in Soweto to a small group of ANC members, National Executive Committee member and presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize spoke on a number of issues facing the party and the country.
By Nonkululeko Njilo
Disgruntled ANC members lose legal bid to annul list of NEC nominations
Party members who failed to make the cut cited flawed internal processes and a lack of transparency that had prejudiced them.
