Business Maverick

ANC ELECTS 2022

Godongwana refuses to budge on the 10% pay rise demand by public sector trade unions  

Godongwana refuses to budge on the 10% pay rise demand by public sector trade unions  
Delegates on the second day at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 17 December 2022.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
By Ray Mahlaka
17 Dec 2022
0

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana believes that pay rise negotiations for 2022 are done and dusted because he recently implemented a 3% increase for public servants. Trade unions representing public servants see it differently. The unions have argued that negotiations are still ongoing because they have rejected the government’s 3% increase. 

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has doubled down on his refusal to give in to the demands of disgruntled trade unions for a 10% pay rise in 2022 — a move that will further sour labour relations in the public sector. 

As far as Godongwana is concerned, pay rise negotiations for 2022 have been concluded because the government unilaterally implemented a 3% increase for public servants in October, which was backdated to April. On top of this, SA’s 1.3 million public servants received a monthly R1,000 cash allowance, which will run until March 2023. 

These remuneration benefits will cost the government R693.1-billion to implement in 2022, which is the largest component of the government’s total spending (R2.2-trillion), gobbling up 32% of its budget. 

Trade unions representing public servants have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if the government doesn’t implement their demand for a 10% pay rise, which is well above the consumer inflation rate that measured at 7.4% in November. But Godongwana is unmoved by the strike threat, saying that the government has settled on its pay rise obligations for 2022. In other words, the government is not willing to reconsider its position when it comes to the remuneration of public servants during the current fiscal year.

Godongwana was speaking to businesspeople and diplomats on Saturday, 17 December at a breakfast hosted by the Progressive Business Forum on the second day of the ANC’s national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg. 

Godongwana has proposed that the government and trade unions resume talks at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) to negotiate terms for the remuneration of public servants for 2023. “We prefer to start wage negotiations with the unions for next year as soon as possible,” he said. The PSCBC is where the government and trade unions discuss conditions of employment in the public sector.

More anger and disagreements on the way

Godongwana’s stance at the ANC’s national elective conference will probably further anger public sector trade unions, which have argued that negotiations for 2023 cannot begin without the government first addressing their grievances about the pay for 2022. 

The aggrieved unions include the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union; the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union; the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA; the South African Policing Union; the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa; the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers; and the Public Servants Association of South Africa.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

In a coalition, the unions represent about 800,000 public servants, or 62% of the total public servants in the country (1.3 million). The unions embarked on a one-day strike across the country on 22 November, giving the government seven days to respond to their demands, which include, among other issues, a 10% pay rise for 2022. The alternative would be for trade unions to use their strike certificates, issued by the PSCBC, to embark on a full-blown strike.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Seven-day deadline: Public sector trade unions warm up for indefinite strike

Godongwana’s views can be considered as a response to the ultimatum peddled by the unions. 

The dispute over the remuneration of public servants has led to a breakdown in the relationship between the government and trade unions and has thrown its negotiating schedule over pay into a tailspin. 

Trade unions normally start tabling their pay rise demands and other benefits months before the start of the government’s new fiscal year, starting 1 April. Demands are usually tabled no later than May and concluded by September to inform the National Treasury’s budgeting process and give it sufficient time to free up money to fund whatever remuneration deal is agreed on. But by December 2022, the government and trade unions have not started discussions about the remuneration of public servants for 2023. 

“If we negotiate between now and March, we can close that chapter [of remuneration for 2023]. But we are not talking at the moment,” said Godongwana. Whenever the talks happen, they will surely be difficult because Godongwana has not made any provisions for pay increases in 2023. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Gauteng ANC defends Premier Lesufi saying party leaders who have run out of ideas must quit
Maverick News

Gauteng ANC defends Premier Lesufi saying party leaders who have run out of ideas must quit
Day Two: 'No load shedding exemption requested for ANC conference' – Mabe
Maverick News

Day Two: 'No load shedding exemption requested for ANC conference' – Mabe
ANC electoral committee rejects RET’s EleXions Agency conflict of interest charge
Maverick News

ANC electoral committee rejects RET’s EleXions Agency conflict of interest charge
A poisoned chalice — who would want the toughest job in SA?
South Africa

A poisoned chalice — who would want the toughest job in SA?
SA pen pal to US prisoners sentenced to a year in jail in the States for smuggling drug-soaked papers to inmates
Maverick News

SA pen pal to US prisoners sentenced to a year in jail in the States for smuggling drug-soaked papers to inmates

TOP READS IN SECTION

How to make a killing off hand sanitiser and still come up smelling of Red Roses
South Africa

How to make a killing off hand sanitiser and still come up smelling of Red Roses
Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014
How did Tony Yengeni’s criminal record get expunged? Legal experts dispute validity
Maverick News

How did Tony Yengeni’s criminal record get expunged? Legal experts dispute validity
Ramaphosa's sharp State Capture comments in an otherwise flat speech – as conference survives to fight another day
Maverick News

Ramaphosa's sharp State Capture comments in an otherwise flat speech – as conference survives to fight another day
Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion
Maverick News

Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.