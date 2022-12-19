Business Maverick

Share to Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Share to Email App Email App Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp
Hide

Business Maverick

Rand, bonds gain briskly on news Ramaphosa won second term as ANC president 

Rand, bonds gain briskly on news Ramaphosa won second term as ANC president 
President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated by a delegate at the 55th National Conference on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Ed Stoddard
19 Dec 2022
0

Call it ‘Ramaphoria lite’: financial markets have a tentative thumbs up to President Cyril Ramaphosa being elected to a second term as president of the ruling ANC. The post-holiday hangover looms. 

The rand and South African government bonds put in brisk gains against the dollar on Monday as the rumours of Ramaphosa’s re-election to a second term as ANC president transformed into reality by midday. 

About noon, the rand was fetching 17.25/dollar after starting the day at 17.70/dlr, regaining ground lost last week as the ANC’s elective conference loomed. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year government bond fell to 10.08% from 10.33% – according to data compiled by Trading Economics – an initial sign that Enoch Godongwana is expected to remain in the post of finance minister and maintain his sputtering drive to reign in government debt levels. 

Markets do not like uncertainty and if Zweli Mkhize had replaced Ramaphosa, there were concerns about the direction he would have taken ANC policy as he would have been beholden to the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) wing of the party which is linked to former president Jacob Zuma and the insidious State Capture project. 

Call it “Ramaphoria lite”, but the days and weeks ahead will set the tone for financial markets, which are relatively illiquid at this time of the year, a state of affairs that can trigger big swings. 

The ANC’s “Top Seven” has characters linked to State Capture – or who are widely regarded as simply incompetent – so it remains to be seen if Ramaphosa now has the political capital to pursue meaningful economic reform against the backdrop of a failing and ailing state. 

“A Ramaphosa victory is all the market cares about and will ignore the mess in the rest of the Top Seven, which is a threat to him and the likely less-conducive National Executive Committee to come before the end of the conference. But the market will wake up to the noise and dramas as they encircle and limit the President’s space to move in the new year – reforms will be harder, though not impossible,” Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy Intellidex, told Business Maverick

He also noted that the re-election of Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe as ANC chairperson “is not positive for evidence and fact-based energy policymaking”.

Mantashe remains a champion of coal, the fossil fuel which is fast losing favour on a global scale as the green energy transition kicks into high gear. He has also overseen dysfunction and paralysis at the Department of Minerals and Energy, starving South Africa’s mining sector of badly needed investment and new exploration projects. 

On the JSE, the All Share Index was little changed at midday on Monday, but the stock market is generally not as sensitive to political events as the rand and bond markets. 

A post-holiday hangover looms on the horizon as Ramaphosa attempts to stamp his authority on the party and economic policy. The market reaction in January will probably be more telling than the knee-jerk response that unfolded on Monday. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Day Four: Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as ANC president, Paul Mashatile new deputy president
Maverick News

Day Four: Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as ANC president, Paul Mashatile new deputy president
UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles
Maverick News

UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles
Ramaphosa’s Renew22 team decides to back Mabuyane over Lamola
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s Renew22 team decides to back Mabuyane over Lamola
Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special
Maverick Life

Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special
Last minute horse trading with KwaZulu-Natal sees Limpopo delegates at odds over voting for Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Last minute horse trading with KwaZulu-Natal sees Limpopo delegates at odds over voting for Ramaphosa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Godongwana refuses to budge on the 10% pay rise demand by public sector trade unions  
South Africa

Godongwana refuses to budge on the 10% pay rise demand by public sector trade unions  
The Man in the Arena – De Ruyter was ‘marred by dust and sweat and blood’, and the same monsters await his successor
Maverick News

The Man in the Arena – De Ruyter was ‘marred by dust and sweat and blood’, and the same monsters await his successor
A poisoned chalice — who would want the toughest job in SA?
South Africa

A poisoned chalice — who would want the toughest job in SA?
After the Bell: The problem with Eskom is that it’s not just Eskom
South Africa

After the Bell: The problem with Eskom is that it’s not just Eskom
THE LAUNDRY, Part Two: The front, the accountant and the lawyer
South Africa

THE LAUNDRY, Part Two: The front, the accountant and the lawyer

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.