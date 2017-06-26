Defend Truth

Rolling in the deep: national nihilism is our creed

Rolling in the deep: national nihilism is our creed

Marianne Thamm
18 hours ago
The energy transition —  it's not just about the technology

The energy transition —  it’s not just about the technology

Chris Butters
05 Mar
The digital divide needs to be tackled in order to combat gender-based violence

The digital divide needs to be tackled in order to combat gender-based violence

Sazini Mojapelo
05 Mar
Plea from the vice-chancellor – the future of Rhodes University is under serious threat

Plea from the vice-chancellor – the future of Rhodes University is under serious threat

Sizwe Mabizela
03 Mar
We can care for the homeless while also preserving public spaces

We can care for the homeless while also preserving public spaces

Geordin Hill-Lewis
02 Mar
Budget 2023 unlikely to address load shedding and deliver affordable electricity

Budget 2023 unlikely to address load shedding and deliver affordable electricity

James Musonda
02 Mar
'Sabotage' and 'soldiers': Is South Africa still at war with itself?

‘Sabotage’ and ‘soldiers’: Is South Africa still at war with itself?

Matthew Blackman
02 Mar
A global mission has finally begun to promote sustainable wildlife use for current and future generations

A global mission has finally begun to promote sustainable wildlife use for current and future generations

Francis Vorhies
02 Mar
The steps SA can and should take to get off the FATF grey list

The steps SA can and should take to get off the FATF grey list

Karabo Mokgonyana
02 Mar
The Financial Action Task Force has a bigger role to play in the fight to protect civil society

The Financial Action Task Force has a bigger role to play in the fight to protect civil society

Sophie Smit
02 Mar
Multiple organ failure – collapse of KZN municipalities is preventing growth and development

Multiple organ failure – collapse of KZN municipalities is preventing growth and development

Chris Pappas
02 Mar
Big tech and big telcos in content payment war at MWC Barcelona

Big tech and big telcos in content payment war at MWC Barcelona

Toby Shapshak
02 Mar
The ANC has mastered the art of demolition, not building

The ANC has mastered the art of demolition, not building

Prince Mashele
01 Mar
ANC is testing the limits of South Africa's moral tolerance

ANC is testing the limits of South Africa’s moral tolerance

Ismail Lagardien
01 Mar
South Africa may be on the verge of 'going to the dogs' but disaster can still be narrowly averted

South Africa may be on the verge of ‘going to the dogs’ but disaster can still be narrowly averted

Marius Oosthuizen
01 Mar
South Africa's transition to green energy is now under a grey cloud

South Africa’s transition to green energy is now under a grey cloud

Gillian Niven and Rebecca Thomson
28 Feb
Foreign policy lays bare the extent of South Africa's moral decay

Foreign policy lays bare the extent of South Africa’s moral decay

Natale Labia
28 Feb
Development banks must embrace nuclear energy

Development banks must embrace nuclear energy

Håvard Halland and Jessica Lovering
28 Feb
Gauteng means business — a multisectoral approach to growing tourism in the province

Gauteng means business — a multisectoral approach to growing tourism in the province

Sithembiso Dlamini
28 Feb
Hard and politically unpopular decisions are required to fix local government

Hard and politically unpopular decisions are required to fix local government

Terence Corrigan
27 Feb
The centrality of the water-energy-food nexus in navigating South Africa's power crisis

The centrality of the water-energy-food nexus in navigating South Africa’s power crisis

Nqobile Xaba
27 Feb

