The 55th ANC Conference in pictures – Day One

A general view of delegates at the party's 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 16 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Maverick Life Editors
16 Dec 2022
They gather, they debate, and they fight. Here is a selection of interesting and revealing images of the ANC Conference, which is underway in NASREC, Johannesburg until 20 December 2022.

ANC national conference preparation during the ANC 55th National Conference follow-up media tour at Nasrec on Decembe07, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This comes ahead of the 55th National Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) which is scheduled to take place from 16th to 20th December 2022. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Delegates arrive at the 55th National Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) on Day 01 on December 16, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The conference elects the party’s 80-member National Executive Committee and its top six leaders, including the president. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A supporter of President Cyril Ramamphosa poses for a photo outside the 55th National Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) on Day 01 on December 16, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Delegates arrive at the 55th National Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) on Day 01 on December 16, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
MKMVA supporters protest outside the 55th National Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) on Day 01 on December 16, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
MKMVA supporters protest outside the 55th National Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) on Day 01 on December 16, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
MKMVA supporters protest outside the 55th National Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) on Day 01 on December 16, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
MKMVA members and the expelled Carl Niehaus gathered outside the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 16 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
MKMVA members and the expelled Carl Niehaus gathered outside the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 16 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Lindiwe Susilu about to address a group of MKMVA members gathered outside the Nasrec expo centre, which is the ANC elective conference venue on 16 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
General view inside at the 55th National Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) on Day 01 on December 16, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The conference elects the party’s 80-member National Executive Committee and its top six leaders, including the president. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
A general view on the first day of the ANC conference, 16 December 2022 at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Delegates at the 55th National Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) on Day 01 on December 16, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Delegates at the 55th National Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) on Day 01 on December 16, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
A general view of delegates on the first day of the ANC conference, 16 December 2022 at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A general view of delegates on the first day of the ANC conference, 16 December 2022 at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A general view of delegates on the first day of the ANC conference, 16 December 2022 at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A general view of delegates on the first day of the ANC conference, 16 December 2022 at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A general view of delegates on the first day of the ANC conference, 16 December 2022 at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Delegates led by Oscar Mabuyane singing upon their arrival at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 16 December 2022.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Delegates singing upon their arrival at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 16 December 2022.Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 16 December 2022.Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 55 National Elective Conference at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 16 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Ayanda Dlodlo at the 55 National Elective Conference at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 16 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Gwede Mantashe at the 55 National Elective Conference at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 16 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Pemmy Majodina,Tony Yengeni and Nkosazana-Dlamini-Zuma at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 16 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Former president Thabo Mbeki at Nasrec on 16 December 2022. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Former president Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 16 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the 55 National Elective Conference while at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 16 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Delegates at Nasrec during the ANC elective conference. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick) DM/ ML
