Delegates during nominations of the top seven at Nasrec expo at the 55th National Conference on 18 December 2022.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick

The presidential nominations were not in doubt. Cyril Ramaphosa was named for a second term as party president, as was Zweli Mkhize, the former premier, health MEC, minister and one-time party treasurer.

And while Nkozasana Dlamini Zuma had indicated she was up for nomination from the floor, she declined when the moment came.

Beyond that, last minute negotiations meant definite slates were elusive.

For deputy president, nominations were for Ronald Lamola, also justice minister, current ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Outgoing deputy president David “DD” Mabuza declined nomination from the floor.

National chairperson nominations went to, as expected, Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha, incumbent Gwede Mantashe, and David Masondo, deputy finance minister.

For secretary-general, nominations were for Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Phumulo Masualle, also deputy public enterprises minister, and ousted KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

Drama erupted over what seemed to be the uncontested nomination as deputy secretary-general of Nomvula Mokonyane, ex-minister and now ANC head of campaigns. The Northern Cape nominated Tina Joemat-Pettersson, chairperson of the parliamentary police committee. Unlike other nominations from the floor, she accepted – and made the threshold of over 1,109 supporting votes.

It was carefully balanced slate politics.

Tired tempers frayed. Only at 1.15am did the ANC nominations move to the second deputy secretary-general. The nomination was for a close Ramaphosa ally, his international relations advisor Marupene Ramokgopa. A rival nomination, women’s league member and councillor Ronalda Nalumango, was vigorously supported.

Song erupted amid the counting, and if volume levels were anything to go by, the anti-Ramaphosa “chaaange” or “load shedding” grouping had the floor.

At 1.40am it was back to the expected, and significantly less loud – the nomination for treasurer of Bejani Chauke, presidential advisor, the ANC’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe and ex-Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

From the floor came the nomination of another Ramaphosa ally, Gwen Ramakgopa, appointed in Luthuli House’s Office of the Secretary-General. Earlier she had declined nomination for deputy secretary-general, clearly with a view to accept for this post.

The nomination from the floor of Andile Lungisa, former youth leaguer and councillor, came to nought when election committee chairperson and ex-president Kgalema Motlanthe told delegates Lungisa was suspended. Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu accepted, but failed to make the threshold of support.

Both were nominated in response to the pro-Ramaphosa selections, in a clear test of his slate.

At 2.05am it was finally done, just a few hours before the start of the voting.

Nominations for leadership positions were meant to have happened on Friday, after the president’s political report, acceptance of 4,433 voting delegates credentials, the organisational report and the financials.

Nominations finally became possible after the credentials report was finally adopted after 10pm on Saturday.

Gauteng and Mpumalanga registered 100% of voting delegates – 465 and 369 respectively, with others hitting 99% registration after a chaotic and fraught process. The biggest province was KwaZulu-Natal with 876, followed by the Eastern Cape at 657, and with the smallest voting delegation at 241, the Northern Cape. The National Executive Committee (NEC), the provincial executives and the youth, women and veteran leagues make up the remainder of voting delegates.

“We apologise unreservedly for the delay….” said the credentials report with reference to the new membership system’s teething problems.

Day 1 proceedings had been suspended around 7pm after the delivery of the hours-delayed political report, initially disrupted by those calling for change in leadership, or “loadshedding”, until ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe called in security.

Day 2 was a long one, marked by delays, a day of watching and waiting. Both Ramaphosa and Mkhize camps talked up their victory chances.

News emerged that 321 delegates from KwaZulu-Natal would stay with Ramaphosa, and that the Friday night caucuses with Limpopo and Mpumalanga failed to get Mkhize the necessary support.

Mkhize’s grouping has been confident of a win, more so in the past two days than ever before. Just a week ago approaches for a so-called unity slate with Ramaphosa as president and Mkhize as his deputy, were firmly swatted away. Mkhize was confident already then.

Less certain was who would be with the deputy presidential contenders.

Distrust seemed the most common reaction to Mashatile. Some for how he’s run matters since becoming acting secretary-general; others recollecting his moves that brought Mpumalanga to Ramaphosa – that had been important to win at the 2017 ANC conference.

If Mashatile were to be replaced as deputy president by Mabuyane, who organised vigorously for Ramaphosa in that province, would Lamola be prepared to move to be treasurer general? The word was a definite no.

In any case that would mean the post no longer was available to the most popular branch-nominated Chauke, Ramaphosa’s special advisor in government without whom he’s said not to make a move.

And what about Mantashe, who deployed craftiness and bullying on behalf of Ramaphosa? He’s again in the running as national chairperson against Mathabatha. But Limpopo is divided, and Mathabatha could be ditched as national chairperson candidate without too much damage – depending how the top official slates go in what camp.

But the permutations on both sides are plentiful. And of broader significance because, for example, Mabuyane is in rival slates to his predecessor, Masualle. This is one indication how provincial contestations take on national character. It’s no different from a decade ago or so when then president Jacob Zuma’s rise was linked to the so-called premier league, the grouping of then Free State premier Ace Magashule, North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and Mpumalanga premier David “DD” Mabuza.

At the 2017 ANC elective conference Mabuza became deputy president, after the May 2019 elections also in government. Magashule became ANC secretary-general, now suspended. And Mahumapelo, in roller coaster political moves, ended up in Parliament as a committee chairperson, first of tourism and then international relations.

Mkhize’s side kept up the confidence on Saturday, also on display at the Nasrec grounds. Ramaphosa’s side seemed hesitant, then confident and then not so much. In the 11th hour manoeuvring and horse trading the possibility of what would be a horror top officials list emerged, that would leave Ramaphosa largely isolated from any trusted allies – Mashatile as deputy, Masualle as secretary-general, Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general, Mathabatha as national chairperson and anyone but Chauke as treasurer.

Already the NEC nominations by branches have favoured mostly anti-Ramaphosa members at worst, and fence sitting members at best. This effectively would shrink space to manoeuvre for Ramaphosa, the president who’s calling for a renewal agenda with a decisive anti-corruption focus.

Not that Mkhize would necessarily have an easier ride.

And that could turn out to be problematic in the long run – without a proper majority in the ANC NEC whoever is president cannot count on the necessary strong majority to take consensus decisions. And consensus decision-making – after exhaustive discussions – is one of the mainstays of ANC ideology and institutional culture of democratic centralism.

This may well have an effect down the line on policy, particularly as this ANC national conference will also discuss establishing a state bank, state-owned entities and, again, the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank.

On Saturday Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, also NEC member, addressing a business briefing on the sidelines of the conference gave reassurance of policy stability. A change of style or emphasis was possible, but that happened anywhere in the world when a president changed. “Whoever the person (president) is, he will pursue ANC policies…”

Delegates are expected to vote in the morning, with results of the top officials of the governing ANC anticipated later on Sunday.

It will be those officials who must drive the ANC to overcome what the organisational report describes as “serious challenges in the period ahead” and “a big trust deficit” – with a clear line of sight to reverse drooping electoral performance in 2024. DM