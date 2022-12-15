Defend Truth

ELECTIVE CONFERENCE

ANC membership numbers drop from 1.4 million to 600,000

ANC membership numbers drop from 1.4 million to 600,000
A delegate attending the ANC Conference. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Queenin Masuabi
15 Dec 2022
0

The organisational report of the ANC which will be delivered by party deputy president David Mabuza this weekend will show the sharp decline in membership the party has experienced since its last national conference.

In 2017, the ANC had 989,000 members. Three years later, when now suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule was responsible for the administrative tasks of the party, the membership numbers climbed to 1.4 million.

However, the latest tally shows the party has just over 600,000 members in good standing — those who have paid the required membership fees.

Gwen Ramokgopa, the coordinator in the secretary-general’s office, told Daily Maverick this was not necessarily negative for the ANC. She said it was not only about the numbers but also about the quality of the membership.  

“It is a chicken and egg situation; you need a broad base of support because you want to represent the aspirations of South Africans. However, every organisation wants to make sure that they have systems in place to ensure that the values, the principles, the mission are well and truly understood.  

“I think when we expanded to millionaire-level members we did not have the capacity to orient everyone, especially the younger members,” she said.

Ramokgopa has similar sentiments to those of former party president Thabo Mbeki, who has been very critical of the quality of members who have recently joined the governing party.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

This year, during a lekgotla held in the Free State, Mbeki suggested that the party cleanse its membership.

He suggested that ANC members be readmitted based on defined criteria, and new members undergo 12 months of probation, accompanied by clearly defined tasks.

The provincial structure has suggested that the cadre deployment policy takes into account deployees’ levels of political education, community involvement, experience and academic qualifications.

This would mitigate the influx of people who want to join the party for the wrong reasons.

At the moment, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Eastern Cape have the most members. They are followed by Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State, Western Cape and Northern Cape.

The 55th ANC conference begins today (Friday, 16 December) and runs until Tuesday. The party will appoint its new leadership and decide on key policies. Party president Cyril Ramaphosa seems on track for re-election for a second term. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion
Maverick News

Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion
Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014
André de Ruyter had a year from hell – and then he lost his political cover
Maverick News

André de Ruyter had a year from hell – and then he lost his political cover
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser attempts court challenge of Zondo report
Maverick News

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser attempts court challenge of Zondo report
Those Mantashe remarks and an ‘untenable’ situation – De Ruyter reveals why he had to leave Eskom
Maverick News

Those Mantashe remarks and an ‘untenable’ situation – De Ruyter reveals why he had to leave Eskom

TOP READS IN SECTION

André de Ruyter had a year from hell – and then he lost his political cover
Maverick News

André de Ruyter had a year from hell – and then he lost his political cover
Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion
Maverick News

Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion
Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014
Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet
Maverick News

Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet
Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen
Maverick News

Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.