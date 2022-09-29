Sign up for our newsletter, ANC Elects, where our editors, analysts and journalists will guide you through the ANC elective conference and help you understand every important development as it happens.
The charts below show how many branch nominations each candidate received ahead of the conference.
Each province sends a group of delegates to represent the province at the conference. These delegates, along with delegates from the Women’s League, Youth League and more, will vote for the new ANC Top 6.
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.