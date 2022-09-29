Defend Truth

Ramaphosa hobbled by buffalo
8 Dec 2022

With seven days to go to the ANC elective conference, party and country President Cyril Ramaphosa will go into it hobbled.
Will it be ANC president Paul Mashatile?
1 Dec 2022

Retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo put a bomb under the ANC elective conference.
Looks like Cyril’s safe for a 2nd ANC term
24 Nov 2022

The President has romped home in the party’s primaries in the run-up to the elective conference.
Ramaphosa's new Top 6
17 Nov 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have to cut Paul Mashatile in on his Top 6 candidates.
Mkhize edging in on CR as race hots up
10 Nov 2022

The ANC youth task team has made its picks for the party’s elective conference to be held at Nasrec. They have thrown their weight behind the campaign of Dr Zweli Mkhize, the former health minister and corruption-accused.
Ramaphosa bags two kings at a coronation
3 Nov 2022

Cyril Ramaphosa had a good weekend. At the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the President got the royal nod. The other provincial king is ANC leader in KwaZulu-Natal Siboniso Armstrong Duma, who takes the highest number of delegates to the party’s elective conference in December.
Dlamini Zuma’s Top 6 agenda items if she wins
27 Oct 2022

What will Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma do if she wins at the ANC conference in December?
RET's can't find their head
20 Oct 2022

At this point, the Radical Economic Transformation faction of the ANC is late to consolidate. As the graphic shows, the only clear primary in this group is for the presidential position.
The ANC's money crunch
13 Oct 2022

The party doesn’t seem ready to hold its most important conference. The deadline for branch nominations of leaders has been delayed and the comrades are slinging arrows at each other. And the party is out of money so its systems of verification are also holding up progress. 
Ramaphosa's Dec 2022 running team
6 Oct 2022

Daily Maverick understands this week that this is President Cyril Ramaphosa's running team. You will see that the actual race is on for the job of ANC deputy president, sometimes regarded as an indicator of who the next big cheese will be. 
Who's got the power?
29 Sept 2022

The power of the ANC conference lies with the provinces and which one brings the most delegates to the conference. KwaZulu-Natal will bring almost one in five delegates to the voting conference.
Top 6 candidates

The charts below show how many branch nominations each candidate received ahead of the conference.

In numbers

Each province sends a group of delegates to represent the province at the conference. These delegates, along with delegates from the Women’s League, Youth League and more, will vote for the new ANC Top 6.

Analysis

