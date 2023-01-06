Defend Truth

55TH NATIONAL CONFERENCE, PART TWO, ANALYSIS

ANC: ‘State must fund us’, and other eyebrow-raising resolutions

ANC: ‘State must fund us’, and other eyebrow-raising resolutions
A general view of ANC delegates at the party's 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 16 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Rebecca Davis
06 Jan 2023
0

The ANC’s financial woes are no secret — and its 55th national conference thinks the solution might lie in increased government handouts. One of the more controversial resolutions taken by the conference is that the state ‘must fully fund the activities of all political parties’.

Briefing the media following discussions at the ANC conference late on Thursday, MP Joe Maswanganyi said the party would be looking to amend the Political Party Funding Act — which the ANC blames in part for its parlous financial state.

The funding legislation, which caps the amount that can be donated to political parties in a single financial year and requires the public disclosure of any donations above R100,000, has caused “unintended consequences”, Maswanganyi said.

Other South African political parties were also having “serious issues” with funding as a result of the law, he added.

“The ANC used to get a lot of money from outside the country,” the MP said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “The ANC’s long history of taking cash from dodgy donors

The Political Party Funding Act has, however, placed major restrictions on the forms of support that local parties may accept from foreign entities.

The ANC is calling for another look at the legislation — with Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi tasked by the party with investigating the possibility of revising the law.

But even if it is not amended, the ANC is asking the South African government to increase funding to political parties.

In the words of the relevant resolution: “The state must fully fund the activities of all political parties as part of funding democracy, and protecting the independence, transparency, accountability and integrity of political parties.”

Current funding not enough, says ANC

The phrasing of the resolution — in particular, that the state must “fully fund” political parties — is unlikely to be received well.

Political parties in South Africa — which receive enough votes in elections to secure at least one seat in Parliament — already benefit from state funding. The parties are allocated money in proportion to their electoral returns from both the Electoral Commission and Parliament.

Maswanganyi acknowledged as much in his briefing, but said these sources were insufficient.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Political Party Funding Act has more work to do

The MP said the ANC needed money not just for its staff and internal processes, but also for the “programmes we run in communities”.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The resolution document on finance specifies that the ANC “has not made progress to increase its revenue base to support its programmes, and still largely depends on private donations”.

Shortly after, it bemoans the fact that “big business and the ultra-rich have preferred to fund other parties rather than the ANC, and that this situation will not change as long as the ANC has pro-poor policies”.

Maswanganyi said the party will also be looking at other potential revenue streams, which might include raising membership fees, leveraging the ANC’s property holdings, and exploring new “investment opportunities”.

Call for municipal boundaries to be redrawn

The state funding call is not the only resolution from the conference that will raise eyebrows.

Another is the party’s call for a fresh look at the demarcation of municipal boundaries — to potentially reduce the number of municipalities.

Briefing the media about this, deputy cooperative governance minister Thembi Nkadimeng stressed that redistricting proposals are considered every five years in any event, and that the motivation behind it is the improvement of service delivery.

Nkadimeng said that some rural municipalities were unable to attract the necessary municipal skills to provide services to residents, and that these municipalities generate virtually no revenue — being almost entirely grant-dependent.

In such cases, where municipalities have very few wards, it might make sense to redraw municipal boundaries to see those areas join existing municipalities which are better resourced.

Redistricting is often a highly contentious matter, however, as the party in power can exploit the process to create maps which better serve its electoral prospects. In the US, this is known as gerrymandering and is a perpetually vexed issue.

Party also wants Electoral Act amended

The ANC’s sub-commission on legislature and governance identified hung councils, and coalitions, as the source of “serious instability” which is “impacting on service delivery”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Electoral reform is absolutely critical but should not be rushed

As an example of the problem, Nkadimeng cited eThekwini: “With independents included, they’ve got around 24 parties and individuals which make [up] but one council.”

Nkadimeng said the ANC was thus calling for the introduction of a higher threshold for proportional representation in local government. In other words, parties or individuals would have to win a larger number of votes to ensure a seat on their local council.

“It makes council more functional. It makes council to be able to sit, plan, deliver,” Nkadimeng said.

The deputy minister said that in terms of the current coalition arrangements in local government, councils could often not even pass budgets.

This proposal is also likely to invite some sceptical comment, given that the electoral landscape of South Africa is clearly splintering in ways that do not benefit the ANC or other large parties. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
Maverick News

Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
KZN ANC licks wounds during reconvened conference in Mangaung after Nasrec defeat
Maverick News

KZN ANC licks wounds during reconvened conference in Mangaung after Nasrec defeat
Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?
Maverick News

Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?
The noose is closing on Angola’s Isabel dos Santos and stolen loot stashed away in other countries
Maverick News

The noose is closing on Angola’s Isabel dos Santos and stolen loot stashed away in other countries

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
Maverick News

Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
A country ‘ungovernable’ — how Eskom plans to tackle the scourge of sabotage, fraud and corruption in 2023
Maverick News

A country ‘ungovernable’ — how Eskom plans to tackle the scourge of sabotage, fraud and corruption in 2023
KZN ANC licks wounds during reconvened conference in Mangaung after Nasrec defeat
Maverick News

KZN ANC licks wounds during reconvened conference in Mangaung after Nasrec defeat
Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
R350,000 for round of golf with Ramaphosa — ‘We don’t have money, we raise money,’ says ANC’s Mbalula
Maverick News

R350,000 for round of golf with Ramaphosa — ‘We don’t have money, we raise money,’ says ANC’s Mbalula

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo