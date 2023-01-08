Defend Truth

Cry of the people – ‘ANC needs to get its act together if it hopes to win the 2024 elections’

ANC supporters at the Dr Molemela stadium in Mangaung during the January 8 Statement address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 08 January 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
08 Jan 2023
0

The energy and jobs crises are holding back South Africa. They need to be solved, ANC supporters and alliance partners observed at the January 8th Statement celebrations in Mangaung on Sunday.

The immediate challenges facing not only the ANC but also the Tripartite Alliance and the entire country include putting an end to rolling blackouts as a matter of urgency.

This was said by SA Communist Party spokesperson Dr Alex Mashilo, when he spoke before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC National Executive Committee’s January 8th Statement at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung on Sunday.

Mashilo said the challenges necessitated: “Overcoming the overall energy production and supply security crisis and moving forward to ensure a just transition in all respects, including in the sphere of finance. State power has a crucial role to play.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Dr Molemela stadium in Mangaung, Bloemfontein to deliver the annual January 8th statement. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Daily Maverick)

Mashilo said South Africa’s just energy transition should not lead to the destruction of jobs through retrenchments, nor should it turn towns in energy-producing areas into ghost towns.

“South Africa must therefore move more decisively in advancing carbon capture and sequestration regarding coal as an input in energy production, given our massive national endowment of the resource. This must form part of our mixed energy policy and just transition programme,” added Mashilo.

Cosatu’s president, Zingiswa Losi, who failed to garner enough votes to be re-elected into the NEC, cautioned the ruling party against making empty promises and said it had to end rolling blackouts or risk losing the elections in 2024.

“The ANC needs to get its act together if it wants to win the elections,” he stated.

One of the attendees, Lerato Motloung, said, “I want Ramaphosa to talk about unemployment because we are young [and] have skills but there are no jobs — the few that are there are taken by foreigners.”

However, Motloung added: “Yes, the party has not done well but there is no one else to vote for. I think Ramaphosa is trying his best.

Vuyelwa Thethani, a merchandiser and food vendor voiced similar sentiments.
“We love the ANC, although it keeps disappointing. I would like to hear the President speak about load shedding because it is really killing our business.”

The January 8th Statement outlined the ANC’s plans and hopes for the year as it commemorated its 111th anniversary.

Businesses in the area were booming as ANC members bought food, alcohol, party merchandise and regalia. Some homeowners near the stadium converted their yards into makeshift restaurants and parking bays, with some charging as much as R150 for a parking space. DM

