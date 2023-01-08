President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the annual January 8th statement at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State for the 111th Anniversary of the African National Congress. (Photo: Twitter / @myanc)

Statement Of The ANC National Executive Committee on the occasion of the 111th Anniversary of the African National Congress. 8 January 2023.

Comrades and Compatriots,

People of South Africa

We gather here today in Mangaung, the cradle of our birth, inspired by our forebears and our founders. One hundred and eleven years later, the spirit of resistance against apartheid colonialism and the courageous struggle for liberation and democracy still dwells amongst us.

This spirit calls upon us, over generations, to recognise the injustices of our past. It calls on us to honour those who suffered for freedom in our land. It demands of us to fundamentally transform the living conditions of all citizens and free the potential of each and every person in our country.

This spirit was clearly evident as we concluded the 55th National Conference, where delegates from all over the country gathered to review progress and set out a programme of action to shape a better future for our country.

The ANC acknowledges that we are at a moment of fundamental consequence in the life of our nation. Across the country, the people are going through tough times:

They are increasingly losing hope of ever finding employment or setting up viable business and those trying to eke out a living in the informal sector are facing harassment and red tape.

The energy crisis undermines economic growth and investment prospects and persistent load shedding destroys businesses and compromises the production of food and the provision of social services such as water, sanitation, community safety, education and health.

Increasing lawlessness, criminality and violence creates a situation in which women and children live in fear not only in the streets of their towns and villages but also in their homes.

Households are increasingly finding it difficult to meet their most basic needs such as food, transport and energy due to the rising cost of living.

More young people are finding themselves in desperate conditions and they end up resorting to alcohol and drug abuse.

Many municipalities are failing to perform their basic functions such as delivery of clean potable water, regular waste collection and road maintenance leading to the rapid deterioration of the quality of life of residents.

Many communities are severely impacted by climate change which results in extreme weather conditions such as floods, drought, and fire, leading to social displacement and food insecurity.

Racism is rearing its ugly head in our national life and threatening the foundations of our constitutional democracy, fuelling anger and frustration that can result in retaliatory violence.

These multiple crises threaten to erode and reverse the hard-earned gains of our democracy.

Accordingly, the 55th National Conference of the ANC has emphatically and firmly resolved that urgent and decisive action must be taken to place our country back on a positive development path that puts the interests of the people first.

Conference acknowledged that in order to respond adequately and boldly to these objective difficulties facing the people, we must deal decisively and fearlessly with our own subjective weaknesses.

PRIORITIES FOR 2023

In this regard, the NEC has decided, in accordance with the directives of the 55th National Conference, on the following immediate priority actions:

specific initiatives and programmes to deepen the Renewal of the ANC; accelerate the resolution of the energy crisis to end load-shedding;

boldly mobilise social partners around economic reconstruction and recovery in order increase job creation, investment and empowerment;

improve delivery of basic services and maintaining infrastructure; strengthen the fight against crime and corruption;

action to build a better Africa and world.



1.1 RENEWAL OF THE ANC



The 55th National Conference affirmed the historic mission of the ANC to emancipate South Africans from all forms of oppression and build a better life for all. We adopted a Roadmap 2032 to define the ANC of the future as it prepares for its 120th anniversary in 2032.



Central to the ANC Roadmap, is the understanding that the ANC will only succeed in realising its strategic objectives when it confronts its subjective weaknesses and successfully transforms itself into a renewed, responsive, modernised, well-governed, well-resourced, ethical, caring and effective political formation.



As we build an outward-looking ANC with a clear programme that is responsive to the needs of the people, all ANC structures must focus on putting people and solutions to their daily struggles first.



The journey of renewal has to begin in earnest and become unstoppable and irreversible so that we pay attention to and direct all our energies to the resolution of the pressing problems facing the people of South Africa.



1.2 RESOLVE THE ENERGY CRISIS AND END LOAD SHEDDING

The insecurity of electricity supply continues to be one of the greatest impediments to economic recovery and disrupts the lives of all South Africans. The ANC calls for Eskom and the government to immediately focus on restoring additional units to operation as quickly as possible and arresting further decline by undertaking critical maintenance; ensuring power stations have skilled and experienced personnel; tackling sabotage, theft and corruption at power stations; and streamlining procurement processes. The Eskom Board needs to recruit world-class professionals to fill the vacancies in executive management.



To further reduce stress on the national grid, government and Eskom must enforce demand management measures to reduce electricity consumption and ensure available energy is directed to areas and sectors of priority including support for health and educational institutions and municipal infrastructure.



Government should secure additional power in the short term by leveraging surplus capacity from existing generators and procuring additional power on an emergency basis.



The ANC will lead a campaign against illegal connections to eliminate load reduction, which is placing an added burden on communities, and a call on all South Africans to join energy-saving measures to alleviate stress on the national grid.



We will continue implementing the Integrated Resource Plan 2019 which includes the procurement of over 18 000 MW of new generation capacity.



This includes ensuring investment resources mobilised through the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan are used to speedily upgrade Eskom’s transition network to facilitate entry of new generation capacity.



We have also resolved to reduce our carbon emissions and that this transition must be just and inclu- sive and it must assure the welfare of those workers, communities and industries most affected by the transition.

Just transition plans that address the interests of workers and communities must be developed for all sectors of the economy and regions of the country, particularly for the most affected provinces like Mpumalanga.

1.3 ECONOMIC RECONSTRUCTION AND RECOVERY TO CREATE JOBS

The task of ensuring that all South Africans share in the country’s wealth is far from complete. The country’s unequal distribution of wealth and income is still largely characterised by the racial, spatial and gender demographics of our colonial and apartheid past.

The task of broad-based black economic empowerment should be undertaken with greater intensity and purpose. We must use competition policy, preferential procurement and other instruments to address highly concentrated ownership patterns.

There is vast untapped potential for inclusive growth and employment creation in SMMEs, cooperatives and informal businesses. Our conference called on government to remove the regulatory constraints on SMMEs and to support micro enterprises and cooperatives in the township and rural economies through the creation of trading spaces and industrial parks; access to value-chains and finance for small and independent retailers and wholesalers; the provision of roads, digital connectivity and other economic infrastructure.

Youth employment and skills training

Millions of young South Africans are not in employment, education or training. Government must continue to prioritise the employment of young people in all our efforts. This year we must expand all initiatives that provide work experience for young people; and offer support, finance and market opportunities for young entrepreneurs;

We need to link the provision of grants to pathways into work, self-employment, training and other forms of economic development. There needs to be greater integration between social grant data systems and platforms like SAYouth.mobi.

Despite a significantly higher level of enrolment in basic education, many young people still drop out before writing matric. Government must initiate processes that will address this problem. It must also increase the cohort of black skilled people to meet the demand which will arise because of the economic recovery process.

This means more focus on training in artisanal, vocational and technical skills, and encourage greater enrolment in colleges. TVET Colleges must have modern and up to date equipment on which students will train and acquire relevant skills.

Infrastructure investment

We need to increase investment in infrastructure and ensure that construction of projects is undertaken with the necessary urgency. This will improve access to basic services and increase the overall efficiency and competitiveness of the economy.

The ANC calls on government to prioritise infrastructure investment over other expenditure items. This needs to take place alongside the structural reform of network industries, including electricity, telecommunications, water, rail, aviation and road infrastructure.

The delivery of basic infrastructure will be designed to support localisation initiatives, and the empowerment of designated groups. Government should place greater effort in social facilitation to ensure meaningful participation of local communities.

Partnerships with the private sector in areas of infrastructure finance and technical support will be fostered to help in accelerating the delivery of basic services across the country, especially in rural and poorly resourced municipalities.

The efforts by some of the SOEs to attract third party private sector participation in the network industries to improve financing, delivery and operations without relinquishing state ownership will be accelerated. The monitoring and evaluation capacity of the state will be bolstered to that ensure value-for-money, technology transfer and jobs promise are met.

The ANC urges Government and business to agree on a few but significant economy-growing and bankable infrastructure projects to be implemented urgently.

The green economy

South Africa will develop the productive capacity to participate in global green energy value chains. The ANC recognises important work in the Hydrogen Roadmap and directs government to implement further supportive policy measures and actions to enable South Africa to become a green hydrogen centre. There are important new opportunities in developing rare earth and platinum group minerals for green manufacturing.

The ANC directs government to expand incentives to the electric vehicle manufacturing industry to accelerate the transition from the internal combustion engine in our country’s manufacturing sector.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution

Rapid technological change, including the Fourth Industrial Revolution, is changing economies and societies.

New digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and machine learning can provide a platform for economic growth and development that can expand job creation and self-employment, improve production processes and enhance delivery of public services such as health care, education and community safety.

The ANC should join progressive forces across the globe who are working to ensure the digital revolution is not appropriated by elites to reproduce and sustain social inequality – no one must be left behind.

Agriculture and land

The continuous growth of the agricultural sector has ensured a positive contribution to food availability, employment and economic growth.

The ANC government will continue to support the agricultural sector by ensuring under-utilised land is brought into production and is made available to communities and historically disadvantaged individuals.

The acceleration of the Farmer Support Production Units are a critical stepping stone to the revitalisation of the rural economy as they provide necessary farming implements and mechanisation in rural areas.

We applaud the signing of the Agriculture and agribusiness Masterplan as a positive social compact at sectoral level to ensure that partners in the agricultural sector work together for the transformation and inclusive participation of all in the agricultural sector

The ANC remains resolute in its commitment to ensure equitable access to land to reverse the apartheid spatial planning and increase participation of historically disadvantaged communities in agriculture and other land based industries. Land access for human settlement remains critical to address land hunger in urban communities.

We welcome the adoption by the National Assembly of the Expropriation Bill that provides for expropriation without compensation, as resolved at the 54th Conference. The ANC urges the NCOP to finalise this important legislation in 2023.

Build the social compact

The ANC directs government to continue with the work of concluding sectoral compacts that will form pillars of a comprehensive social compact with all social partners with the aim of supporting the broad approach and principles of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

This compact should set out the obligations, commitments and trade-offs needed from the private sector, organised labour and civil society to ensure effective social and economic recovery.

Social support

Millions of South Africans continue to live in poverty, which has been worsened by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising cost of living. There are already several mechanisms through which government provides assistance to poor households, including through social grants, free basic water and electricity and subsidised housing.

Additional measures have been taken to support the most vulnerable in times of greatest need, including the temporary suspension of the fuel levy and the introduction of a special SRD grant which benefited 11 million South Africans during the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to this day.

Consistent with the profound humanity that informs the ANC’s approach to policy and indeed the injunctions of our country’s Constitution, the ANC calls on government to continue improving social protection. Social grants and welfare payments should be protected from inflationary pressures and should be expanded to provide for basic incomes as fiscal space allows. Until an affordable permanent basic income support is in place, government should continue to provide the Social Relief of Distress Grant of R350.

1.4 IMPROVE THE DELIVERY OF BASIC SERVICES

Local government has a critical role to play in rebuilding local communities and environments, as a basis for a democratic, integrated, prosperous and truly non-racial society.

The collapse of many municipalities has had a devastating impact on citizens who must on a daily basis deal with sewerage spills, water shortages, uncollected garbage, countless potholes, unmaintained cemeteries, and inaccurate billing.

The 55th National Conference resolved to strengthen the political and administrative institutions to deliver on their mandate. This includes building effective integrated planning and service delivery systems.

The District Development Model will be fully implemented across the country. The provision of basic services such as water and sanitation, municipal waste collection, and the repair and maintenance of roads will receive priority. The planning, design and delivery of these basic services will take into account the rapidly changing climate situation.

We will implement the framework for the professionalisation of the public administration. We will focus on building the educational and skills feeder system to produce developmental, technical and professional personnel.

The political-administrative interface will be clearly defined in order to eliminate tension in the delivery of services.

1.5 STRENGTHEN THE FIGHT AGAINST CRIME AND CORRUPTION

The creation of conditions of peace and stability and guaranteeing safety and security to the people is one of the central pillars of our vision for a national democratic society.

Having acknowledged the disturbing reality that there is a breakdown of basic security as a result of rising levels of lawlessness, criminality and violence, the ANC will take steps to strengthen both the law enforcement agencies and citizen involvement in the urgent work of restoring peace and stability across the length and breadth of our country.

We call on communities and citizens to cooperate and partner with the police and law enforcement agencies to create safer and more secure communities through effective and well-resourced community policing forums and community patrollers.

Where CPFs are active, we have seen a marked reduction in crime as community members work together with the police to protect their communities. The ANC’s branches will do everything they can to ensure that communities play active roles in campaigns and initiatives to safeguard safety, security, peace and stability in communities.

The ANC calls on and directs the national government to take urgent steps to enhance the crime-fighting capacity of law enforcement agencies by increasing the number of police personnel to match our country’s population increase, in line with international norms. Urgent steps must also be taken to rebuild the capacity of law enforcement agencies and other institutions of the criminal justice system which were weakened by state capture and corruption.

The ANC further directs that Government to immediately adopt and implement a National Plan of Action to deal with rising levels of crime such as kidnapping, human trafficking, drug trafficking, gangsterism, illegal mining, construction mafia, wanton vandalism of public infrastructure and border security.

Noting that gender-based violence and femicide is a pandemic that should be confronted with the necessary determination and appropriate resourcefulness, the ANC calls for the intensification of the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide. This should include preventative measures, such as the implementation of new laws on protection orders and society-wide programmes to involve men in tackling patriarchal attitudes and toxic masculinity.

The criminal justice system needs to be strengthened by increasing the number of sexual offences courts, ensuring all police stations are adequately equipped to deal with GBFV cases, and imposing harsher sentences for GBVF-related crimes and stricter bail conditions for suspects.

We commend the ANC Women’s League, civil society and social movements who are leading the campaign against gender-based violence. All ANC members, men and women, must take a firm stance and visibly be involved in the fight against GBVF, individually and collectively. We must work with civil society organisations, community-based and faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, trade unions and business so that patriarchy is challenged in every area of our society.

The ANC condemns, in the strongest terms, the continued harassment of and discrimination against Black people who regularly get attacked and victimised on the basis of their skin colour. The ANC calls for law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute perpetrators who must face the full might of the law. The ANC further calls on its parliamentarians to champion the introduction of more effective laws and measures to combat racism which has no place in our constitutional democracy.

The ANC reaffirms its longstanding principle that corruption is an enemy of the people and is therefore a counter-revolutionary act that must be combated and defeated.

This means that our movement must take a tough stance against corruption within its ranks. Any ANC member implicated or involved in corrupt activity must be subjected to the ANC’s rules and the criminal justice system. There can be no exceptions.

To address issues of corruption within its ranks and to enhance the integrity of the organisation, the 55th National Conference has reaffirmed the step-aside guidelines, strengthening of the Integrity Commission and the ANC disciplinary structures and processes.

The ANC calls for speedy implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on State Capture. Those implicated by the Commission in acts of corruption and fraud must be investigated and, where appropriate, prosecuted. This is in addition to the ANC’s own commitment to implement those recommendations of the Commission that are relevant to the organisation.

Safeguards need to be put in place to ensure that state capture should never again occur. Among the steps being considered is the establishment of a vibrant and independent anti-corruption agency and greater coordination between the various law enforcement and other anti-corruption institutions.

1.6 ACTION TO BUILD A BETTER AFRICA AND A BETTER WORLD

South Africa’s socioeconomic development and transformation are tied to Africa’s progress as well as the realisation of a stable, peaceful and equitable global order. The ANC therefore remains committed to the advancement of these objectives through its own international relations programme as well as the work of the democratic state.

We must continue to work with our counterparts elsewhere on the continent to advance the African Renaissance by strengthening African Union institutions and ensuring that the AU has the necessary capacity to drive the implementation of Agenda 2063, including taking full advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The ANC is concerned about the nexus of the increasing geopolitical tensions and the war in Ukraine, rising narrow nationalism and the effects of Covid-19 and climate change are all contributing to food, energy and financial crises, with devastating effects on poorer countries. These developments call upon the ANC to strengthen relations with fraternal parties and progressive forces to stem and reverse their negative impact on the realisation of global equality, food security and peace.

South Africa’s foreign policy stance is informed by the premise that multilateralism and the respect for international law are key to achieving global political and economic stability. We therefore continue to uphold the enduring principles of the UN Charter and international law.

South Africa continues to advocate for reforms that will address the under-representation of the Af- rican continent in the UN system, and ensure that the voice of the continent and of the Global South is strengthened in the multilateral system.

The BRICS group of countries accounts for about 17% of global trade and one-third of global GDP, and continues to play a critical role in setting the global development agenda and promoting financial stability.

As the chair of BRICS in 2023, South Africa will advance common development goals with other BRICS countries and the world, particularly the African continent. In this regard, we support considerations for the expansion of BRICS by admitting new members on the basis of formally agreed criteria, principles, and values.

2 TASKS OF THE ANC

2.1 IMPLEMENT THE ROADMAP TOWARDS VISION 2032



The 55th National Conference has adopted Vision 2032 to guide the renewal and rebuilding of the movement over the next 10 years.



The active participation of ANC branches, Alliance partners, and other formations in society will be central to the implementation of the 2032 Roadmap. Their participation must take into account the material conditions in each locality and sector.



These conditions are influenced by continuous changes in the balance of forces, locally and internationally. This demands ongoing reflection and assessment of Strategy and Tactics of the ANC.



Therefore, the ANC will convene a series of conventions on Strategy and Tactic over the next two years to ensure wide and thorough engagement on the ANC’s strategic tasks and tactical posture.



2.2 BUILD BRANCHES AS CENTRES FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



National Conference recognised that the restoration of the vibrant organisational life of our branches is an urgent and vitally important task of the moment.



We will continue to build dynamic ANC branches that are actively involved in the life of communities. This includes participation in ward committees, promoting safer communities and combatting vandalism of community infrastructure by supporting law enforcement agencies through community policing forums.



ANC branches will be capacitated and supported to actively monitor the delivery and impact of government services.



Strengthening our branches must also include ending gatekeeping and other deviant practices. We will build on progress made through the implementation of the new ANC membership system that has strengthened efforts to eliminate the abuse of organisational processes.

National Conference noted with concern the discernible decline in voter participation over the course of several elections. Of special concern is the decline in young people between 18-19 who are registered to vote from 41 percent in 1999 to 9 percent in 2021.

This trend represents a significant challenge to the development and consolidation of our democracy and the legitimacy of our democratic institutions, and must be reversed.

Every ANC branch must undertake a deliberate programme with our Alliance partners and other social formations to improve voter participation, particularly among young people. This programme will start with immediate effect to ensure that voter registration patterns are improved before the 2024 national and provincial elections.

2.3 BUILD A NEW CADRE AND RAISE THE QUALITY OF MEMBERSHIP

A strong ANC must rest on the foundation of strong ANC branches. Strong ANC branches must be built on the foundation of a cadreship imbued with a militant, principled, unwavering commitment to the cause of the people and the highest standards of organisational discipline and revolutionary morality.

Our cadreship must reflect South African society, attracting progressive people of all classes, races, faiths and cultures.

While building and expanding our mass membership we will also ensure that we build the quality of our cadreship.

This cadreship must be able to lead by force of example. It must be at the forefront of organising com- munities for development and the defence of the gains of constitutional democracy.

We will do this by enhancing political education and training for ANC members, including through induction programmes for BECs on the core values and principles of the ANC.

These efforts will be reinforced by establishing political education cells to sharpen the ideological, theoretical, policy and organisational skills of our members.

Completion of courses at the OR Tambo School of Leadership must be a prerequisite for election to ANC leadership positions.

We will further strengthen our cadreship by recruiting members of society with the requisite skills, capacity and experience to enhance our transformation agenda and build a National Democratic So- ciety. We will prioritise those with expertise in, amongst others, local government, health, education and economic development.

The renewal and sustainability of our cadreship will be ensured by drawing more young people into our ranks and leadership structures.

2.4 REBUILD THE LEAGUES



The Veterans League, Women’s League and Youth League have a very important role to play in enabling the ANC to serve the people and advance their interests and sectoral needs.



The Leagues need to have functional structures and dynamic programmes on the ground if they are to serve their constitutional and political purpose.



Both the Veterans and the Women’s League have been more active in contributing to the renewal of the ANC. In particular, the Women’s has been active on the ground in championing the interests of women, while the Veterans League has added a great deal of value on the programme of renewal and rebuilding the movement.



The ANC leadership at all levels needs to take responsibility in reviving the structures of the Youth League. The movement cannot afford to have no proper organisation of young people. The NEC will take a lead in the revival of the Youth League so that our movement can connect dynamically with a new generation of South Africans.



The NEC will also prioritise the convening of successful Conferences of all the Leagues to establish proper and effective structures.



2.5 STRENGTHEN THE ALLIANCE



The 55th National Conference stressed the significant role the Alliance and the broad Mass Democratic Movement have played in the struggle for liberation and are therefore a critical part of the ongoing efforts to transform South Africa into a National Democratic Society.



The Tripartite Alliance constituted by ANC, the South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Unions represents the organisational expression of the common purpose and unity in action that these forces share, and continue jointly to define and redefine in the course of social transformation.



It is a strategic alliance aimed at eliminating the legacy of colonialism and apartheid in its various manifestations, and not a coalition based on tactical considerations or the subjective mood of the moment. As a leader of the NDR, the ANC will continue to work for strategic unity among all components of this Alliance, in pursuit of a national democratic society.



Historically, the three streams of the national liberation struggle in our country – the revolutionary democratic, the socialist and the trade union movements – have found common cause in pursuit of the objectives of the NDR as commonly understood.



These forces have been impacted by the changes in the global and domestic environment over the past three decades. They also face new strategic and organisational questions about relevance, renewal and reconfiguration of the Alliance.



An Economic and Energy Alliance Summit should be convened as a matter of urgency to develop a unified programme and strengthen cohesive messaging on the most effective way to use all the policy instruments available to drive inclusive growth and transformation.

All the ANC’s organisational tasks we outline today need to be carried out with meaningful involvement of Alliance partners, including through the inclusion of the partners in relevant sub-committees of the National Executive Committee and joint mass campaigns.

The Alliance must therefore act together in a decisive, empathetic and principled manner to generate hope for a more inclusive, just, equitable and sustainable future for our country.

2.6 STRENGTHEN THE ANC’S GOVERNANCE CAPACITY

The ANC will strengthen its capacity and mechanisms to ensure the accountability of those it has deployed in government to implement the democratic electoral mandate that the people of South Africa have entrusted it with.

All public representatives and members of the executive will be required to report annually on their mandates. Through these mechanisms we will monitor and evaluate the implementation of policies and programmes aimed at serving the needs of the people.

The National Conference reaffirmed the need for ANC deployment policies to be applied correctly and consistently. The principle of meritocratic deployment will be upheld in order to ensure that the people’s interests are advanced. We will also train members and encourage them to equip themselves with appropriate skills to run a modern democratic and developmental state.

We will ensure accountability and consequence management by strengthening reporting mechanisms for all public representatives. We will ensure that they account to the communities and ANC structures through regular community meetings, at least once every quarter.

We will implement a coherent and principled approach to local government coalitions. This approach must be premised on promoting service delivery, socioeconomic transformation and sustainable development, accountability and people centred governance. Coalitions must not be about the sharing of spoils of office by political leaders and their parties.

2.7 EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION AND SOCIAL MOBILISATION



Central to the historical mission of the ANC to mobilise South Africans as agents of their own liberation, the ANC needs to engage with critical sectors in society on an ongoing basis and not just during elections.

The ANC needs to communicate its policies, positions, achievements and challenges more effectively and consistently. Every ANC member, leader and employee must understand that they are communicators who, through their words and actions, help to shape public perceptions of the movement.

They therefore need to be familiar with modern communications techniques and with the policies, positions and key messages of the organisation. They need to adhere to the ANC’s communications protocols and message discipline. Above all, they need to make use of every opportunity to engage with constituencies and communities in conversations that convey the positions, programmes and achievements of the ANC.

As the country continues to experience acts of racism and prejudice, the ANC needs to assert its position as a leading proponent of a non-racial, non-sexist and equal society. These principles need to be reflected in the organisation’s programmes and structures.



2.8 ADVANCE THE AFRICAN AGENDA AND INTERNATIONAL WORK



The ANC must rebuild international solidarity networks through party-to-party relations with its historical partners and build new relationships with newly formed progressive forces. We must strengthen party-to-party and multi-party relations on our continent to turn consensus into concrete action. The ANC should intensify engagement with Southern African liberation movements to ensure that common programmes are realised.

Noting the persistent oppression and exploitation of peoples in various parts of the world and the weakening of global peace and stability, the 55th National Conference has resolved to intensify international solidarity in all forms.

The ANC continues to pledge its solidarity with the people of Palestine for freedom, independence, justice and equality.

The ANC reiterates the call for the right to self-determination of the people of Western Sahara, and we will continue to strengthen the long and traditional bonds with the Polisario Front.

The ANC supports the calls for the lifting of punitive sanctions against Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, Syria, Zimbabwe and elsewhere where such sanctions have been imposed unilaterally and unjustifiably, causing immense suffering and hardship to ordinary citizens of these countries.



2.9 ENSURE FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY AND MODERNISE ANC OPERATIONS

The renewal of the ANC and its ability to serve the people, requires that it has the resources necessary to conduct its operations and implement programmes aimed at fundamental social transformation.

The National Conference recognised that the over-reliance on private sector donor funding poses a major risk to the ANC’s financial stability and its organisational autonomy, and that of all political parties in our country.

Conference reaffirmed the principle that political parties play a central role in our constitutional democracy and must be supported by public funding. This must be done to promote the independence, transparency, accountability and integrity of political parties, and by extension, the integrity of our democratic system.

The ANC will also ensure that it raises more funding from its own members through contributions and payments to the organisation.

As part of the process of renewal the ANC will implement an organisational redesign and modernisation project to ensure that the organisation is able to undertake its mandate in a rapidly-changing environment in a manner that is financially sustainable.

3 COMMEMORATIONS AND TRIBUTES

As ANC members we must be grounded in the history, traditions and values of our movement.

It is therefore important to reflect on the significant anniversaries that are taking place this year:

110 years since the enactment of the Native Land Act . This colonial act of dispossession robbed millions of their land and consigned them to lives of deprivation and misery. This act continues to have devastating effects on the social and economic position of black South Africans. It calls upon us to pursue with greater determination the programme of land reform and rural development as part of the programme of radical socio-economic transformation.

. This colonial act of dispossession robbed millions of their land and consigned them to lives of deprivation and misery. This act continues to have devastating effects on the social and economic position of black South Africans. It calls upon us to pursue with greater determination the programme of land reform and rural development as part of the programme of radical socio-economic transformation. 110 years since the women’s anti-pass campaigns . The women’s anti-pass campaigns led by Charlotte Maxeke exemplify the determination and militance of South African women. This spirit dwells amongst us. It calls us, women and men, to stand together against all forms of patriarchy. It calls on us to eliminate gender-based violence and femicide.

. The women’s anti-pass campaigns led by Charlotte Maxeke exemplify the determination and militance of South African women. This spirit dwells amongst us. It calls us, women and men, to stand together against all forms of patriarchy. It calls on us to eliminate gender-based violence and femicide. 100 years since the ANC adopted a Bill of Rights . This was the first Bill of Rights in our country’s history. It is the ancestor of all subsequent statements setting out the inalienable rights of all South Africans, including our country’s democratic Constitution. It calls us to heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights. It calls us to defend, consolidate and advance the democratic gains made over the first three decades of our freedom.

. This was the first Bill of Rights in our country’s history. It is the ancestor of all subsequent statements setting out the inalienable rights of all South Africans, including our country’s democratic Constitution. It calls us to heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights. It calls us to defend, consolidate and advance the democratic gains made over the first three decades of our freedom. 100 years since the South African Native National Congress (SANNC) changed its name to the African National Congress (ANC) , which was a reflection of the growing presence of the organisation among the masses. It calls on us to transform the ANC into a renewed, responsive, modernised, well-governed, well-resourced, caring and effective political formation. It calls us to serve the people and work with them to solve the problems and challenges they face in their daily lives.

, which was a reflection of the growing presence of the organisation among the masses. It calls on us to transform the ANC into a renewed, responsive, modernised, well-governed, well-resourced, caring and effective political formation. It calls us to serve the people and work with them to solve the problems and challenges they face in their daily lives. 80 years since the adoption of the African Claims , which demanded that all South Africans be granted the same rights and freedoms as those enshrined in the Atlantic Charter of 1941. It calls for us to build a democratic and open society in which the government is based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law.

, which demanded that all South Africans be granted the same rights and freedoms as those enshrined in the Atlantic Charter of 1941. It calls for us to build a democratic and open society in which the government is based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law. 80 years since women were given full ANC membership in its 1943 Constitution , a reminder of the long and difficult struggle of women to receive equal recognition within our movement. It calls upon us to intensify our efforts to ensure gender equality in all facets of our organisational work and across society.

, a reminder of the long and difficult struggle of women to receive equal recognition within our movement. It calls upon us to intensify our efforts to ensure gender equality in all facets of our organisational work and across society. 75 years since the Three Doctors’ Pact . This agreement between the ANC and the Natal Indian Congress and Transvaal Indian Congress recognised the common struggles of Africans and Indians and was an important milestone towards the establishment of the Congress Alliance.

. This agreement between the ANC and the Natal Indian Congress and Transvaal Indian Congress recognised the common struggles of Africans and Indians and was an important milestone towards the establishment of the Congress Alliance. 70 years since the founding of the Congress of Democrats . As a member of the Congress Alliance, the Congress of Democrats organised progressive white South Africans in support of national liberation and contributed significantly to the non-racial character of the liberation movement.

. As a member of the Congress Alliance, the Congress of Democrats organised progressive white South Africans in support of national liberation and contributed significantly to the non-racial character of the liberation movement. 50 years since the 1973 Durban workers strikes , which were instrumental in reviving militant trade unionism and broader resistance to apartheid oppression and exploitation. It calls us to work.

, which were instrumental in reviving militant trade unionism and broader resistance to apartheid oppression and exploitation. It calls us to work. 40 years since the formation of the United Democratic Front (UDF) , which brought together a broad front of mass-based formations to fight apartheid and pursue the demands of the freedom charter. It calls upon us to

, which brought together a broad front of mass-based formations to fight apartheid and pursue the demands of the freedom charter. It calls upon us to 30 years since the assassination of Chris Hani , ANC NEC and NWC member, General Secretary of the SACP and Chief-of-Staff of Umkhonto we Sizwe, robbing our nation of one of its greatest sons on the eve of our democratic breakthrough. This cowardly attempt by right-wingers to derail the transition to democracy was thwarted by the determination of the South African people to be free.

, ANC NEC and NWC member, General Secretary of the SACP and Chief-of-Staff of Umkhonto we Sizwe, robbing our nation of one of its greatest sons on the eve of our democratic breakthrough. This cowardly attempt by right-wingers to derail the transition to democracy was thwarted by the determination of the South African people to be free. 30 years since the death of Oliver Reginald Tambo , the ANC’s longest serving President, great statesman and Commander-in-Chief of Umkhonto we Sizwe, who held the ANC together in the most difficult time of its history and advanced the struggle against apartheid into an international rallying-point of progressive forces.

, the ANC’s longest serving President, great statesman and Commander-in-Chief of Umkhonto we Sizwe, who held the ANC together in the most difficult time of its history and advanced the struggle against apartheid into an international rallying-point of progressive forces. 10 years since the death of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, Volunteer-in-Chief of the Defiance Campaign; First Commander-in-Chief of Umkhonto we Sizwe; international icon of the struggles of oppressed people across the world; Nobel Peace Laureate and founding President of our democratic Nation.

During 2023, we will also commemorate the centenaries of the birth of several great South Africans, each of whom made an outstanding contribution to the struggle for freedom. The following stalwarts were born 100 years ago:



Moses Mabhida, former General Secretary of the South African Communist Party and a stalwart of the ANC, Umkhonto we Sizwe and the South African Congress of Trade Unions (SACTU).

Nadine Gordimer, celebrated writer, anti-apartheid activist and Nobel Laureate for literature.

Wilton Mkwayi, treason trialist, SACTU leader and founding member of Umkhonto we Sizwe.

Reg September, founding member of the South African Coloured People’s Congress, ANC and SACP stalwart and Member of Parliament.

Rahima Moosa, trade unionist, stalwart of the ANC and Transvaal Indian Congress, and key organiser of the 1956 women’s march to the Union Buildings.

Bloke Modisane, celebrated writer, journalist and cultural activist whose works exposed the cruelty and injustice of apartheid.

We remember these patriots and freedom fighters. We undertake to honour their memory by intensifying the struggle for which they dedicated their lives.

The ANC honours the courage, dedication and selfless service of those veterans, stalwarts and activists who passed away over the past year.

We mourn the passing of our Deputy Secretary General Cde Jessie Duarte in July last year. This was a great loss to our movement and our country. For close on 10 years, she served as Deputy Secretary General, and served on the NEC for 25 years. From the years of her youth to her final days, she served the people of South Africa with dedication, humility and passion.

We also dip our banner in honour of:

Paul Nkosi, Notemba Fazzie, Rita Ndzanga, Mam Khiyana, Rashaka Frank Ratshitanga, Nora Mante Lebotse, Joseph ‘Crosby’ Mangwane, Jong Umhlaba Shakes Poswa, Omar Uddin ‘Don’ Mattera, Hank Tokelo, Richard ‘Pharephare’ Mothupi, Sally Peterson, Mpendulo ‘Squire’ Jele, Molly Anderson, Silumko ‘Socks’ Sokupa, GG Mokgoro, Alpheus Ndude, Gladys ‘Ibiza’ Dywili, RM Naicker, Veliswa Mhlauli, Ben Seane Mokgope, Gordon Webster, Mpho Mashinini, Winky Ximiya, Rehana Adam, Jean Mthamo, Dr Namane Magau, Thabo Masebe, Mpho Moerane, Victor Nkwalase, Eric Mcatha, Dan Louw, Thembi Mthembu, Gordon Kgomanyane, Zandile Ellen Tshabalala, Kumkani Tyelovuyo Sigcau (Zanozuko!), Sekwati Mokoena, Mncedisi Skhu- ze, Mandlakazi Skefile, Gege Mbikanye, Buyable Matiwane, Raymond Molefe Plane, Kgomo- co Diseko, Ntaoleng Mofokeng, Nkosi Ngangomhlaba Matanzima, Dr Patrick Maesela, John Ernstzen, Gao Jason, Joe Maelane, Gladstone Thembisile Ntamo, Claude Schroeder, Khetiwe Mazibuko, Tokelo Hank, Mzwandile Booi, Ofentse Mogale, Tiro Mmokwa, Daniel Mofokeng, Mandla Mabuza, Moses Makwakwa, Christian Ndoda Vusumzi Jijaji, Mxolisi Sokatsha, Shaykh Abdul Gabier, Harold Teboho Khoabane (aka Ronnie Moloi), Edgar ‘Deggar’ Motloenya, An- astasia Motaung, Moses Maluleke, Kgoloko Johannes Rachoshi, Motlogelwa Ricloff Tshaba- lala, Titus Khalo, Afrika Ata Maqolo, Dimpho Skelenge, Muzi Manyathi, Patrick Lephunya, Ra- jaentheran Pillay, Hester Obisi, Nkosifikile Gqomo, Mlungisi Pefile, Moferefere ‘Hanz’ Nketu, Geoffrey Doidge, Muzi Manyathi, Lizo Vakala, Mustapha Isaacs, Father Albert Nolan, Tebogo Ntja Makoko, Mawethu Bikini, Sammy Duffy, Phineas Mohlola, Timoti Duka, Amos Mbulaheni Mbedzi, Elvis Tladinyane, Gustaf Mogale, Cheryl Roberts and Vytjie Mentor.

We pay our respects to friends of the South African people who passed away in the last year, including President José Eduardo dos Santos of Angola, Amos Mbulaheni Mbedzi of the Communist Party of Swaziland, Tor Sellström of Sweden and football great Pelé of Brazil.

4 CONCLUSION

As we conclude this important gathering marking the 111th anniversary of our movement, at this moment of fundamental consequence in the life of our nation, we rededicate ourselves to the cause of fundamental transformation of our country and the renewal of the ANC.

In furtherance of these imperatives and the resolutions of the 55th National Conference, the National Executive Committee declares 2023 as:

THE YEAR OF DECISIVE ACTION TO ADVANCE THE PEOPLE’S INTERESTS AND RENEW OUR MOVEMENT

It is fitting as we sit here under the watchful gaze of our founders that we honour our veterans who have made a life-time commitment to serving the people with integrity, humility, and dedication.

As an ANC member, each of us has an individual responsibility to those who have walked this path before us, and to the generations that will follow, to emulate our veteran’s life-long service in the people’s interest.

We will draw inspiration from Bertolt Brecht, the German communist playwright and poet who said:

Some people will wage a struggle for a day,

And that is good;

Some will wage a struggle for a year,

And that is better;

Some will wage a struggle for many years,

And that is even better;

But there are those who will wage the struggle for their entire lives; They are the ones we cannot do without!!

The struggle continues.

Amandla Ngawethu! Matla ke a rona! Maanḓa Ashu! Matimba ahina!

All power to the people! Alle mag aan die mense! DM

Note: this is the draft speech to check against delivery on Sunday.