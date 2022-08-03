KwaZulu-Natal is the diva of South African provinces, a place with a deep and complex history of political violence that has not abated, and one that has suffered a string of disasters, uprisings and climate catastrophes in recent years. One of its most famous sons is Dr Zwelini Lawrence Mkhize, a former uMkhonto we Sizwe militant, a doctor in a white coat and a prominent part of South Africa’s political elite, who has played a major role in shaping the past and present of this troubled province.
Featuring:
Dr Zweli Mkhize, former Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, former ANC Treasurer-General, former Minister of Health
Sibusiso “S’bu” Zikode, President of Abahlali BaseMjondolo
Cyril Madlala, Communications consultant and former spokesperson for former KZN Premier Dr Zweli Mkhize
Chris Makhaye, freelance journalist and KZN correspondent
Archive credits:
News24 / CGTN Africa / Newzroom Afrika / eNews Channel Africa / SABC News / Associated Press / ABC News Australia / Reuters
Click here for a full transcript of the episode.
Investigative journalists Richard Poplak and Diana Neille set out on a road trip through post-uprising South Africa, in search of answers to help explain what is happening to the country’s democracy and, by extension, to many others around the world. They meet with two self-described community activists in Durban, who stepped in to the void created by a government that couldn’t cope, during the eight days of riots that followed former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration in July, 2021. Then, they make their way up to the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg, to the birthplace of a presidential hopeful, whose story is representative of the devolution of South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress.
Featuring:
Zain Soosiwala, co-founder of eThekwini Secure
Mohammed Ismail, senior member of eThekwini Secure
Songezo Zibi, author and co-founder of progressive think tank, the Rivonia Circle
Archive credits:
Channel 4 News / eNews Channel Africa / Africa News / CBC News: The National / SABC News / NBC News / CNBC / World Is One News / CNN / DW News / BBC News / Carte Blanche /
In December 2022, the 55th – and possibly last – elective conference of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress will take place against a backdrop of socio-political chaos. Described by one commentator as “the most consequential games of the ANC’s lifetime”, the conference will determine who will lead the party, and by extension the country, into a deeply divisive and uncertain future.
Exhausted by years of state capture, failed governance, political instability and violence, South Africans are rightfully questioning the status of our once vaunted democratic project and its viability. Will the corrupt forces of Radical Economic Transformation prevail over the cautious and technocratic current dispensation? Are the myriad attacks on provincial, state and constitutional institutions, and political assassinations witnessed over the past several years all connected? Which forces will emerge victorious from the bitter infighting that continues to roil the ruling party, at the country’s expense? And how did we get to this precarious point?
Investigative journalists Richard Poplak and Diana Neille take to the road in search of answers to those questions, in a new limited audio documentary series by Daily Maverick called THE HIGHWAYMEN.
Drawing from interviews with over 35 South Africans, on-the-ground reporting from across three provinces, and an investigation into an explosive new corruption scandal at the heart of the country, the series seeks to connect the dots of South Africa’s complex political history and its incendiary present, in an effort to help South Africans—and foreign audiences—make sense of the current moment.
The Highwaymen centres around the stories of three of the country’s most influential political figures: ACE MAGASHULE, GWEDE MANTASHE and ZWELI MKHIZE. Each of these individuals have shaped South Africa’s political landscape in fundamental ways. Each of their stories weave representative and intersecting components into the rich narrative of the ANC’s storied rise and its violent, destructive fall.
In taking this journey, Poplak and Neille search for clues from the South African context to help explain why the 21st century may be the worst one yet for liberal democracies everywhere.
