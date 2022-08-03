In December 2022, the 55th – and possibly last – elective conference of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress will take place against a backdrop of socio-political chaos. Described by one commentator as “the most consequential games of the ANC’s lifetime”, the conference will determine who will lead the party, and by extension the country, into a deeply divisive and uncertain future.

Exhausted by years of state capture, failed governance, political instability and violence, South Africans are rightfully questioning the status of our once vaunted democratic project and its viability. Will the corrupt forces of Radical Economic Transformation prevail over the cautious and technocratic current dispensation? Are the myriad attacks on provincial, state and constitutional institutions, and political assassinations witnessed over the past several years all connected? Which forces will emerge victorious from the bitter infighting that continues to roil the ruling party, at the country’s expense? And how did we get to this precarious point?

Investigative journalists Richard Poplak and Diana Neille take to the road in search of answers to those questions, in a new limited audio documentary series by Daily Maverick called THE HIGHWAYMEN.

Drawing from interviews with over 35 South Africans, on-the-ground reporting from across three provinces, and an investigation into an explosive new corruption scandal at the heart of the country, the series seeks to connect the dots of South Africa’s complex political history and its incendiary present, in an effort to help South Africans—and foreign audiences—make sense of the current moment.

The Highwaymen centres around the stories of three of the country’s most influential political figures: ACE MAGASHULE, GWEDE MANTASHE and ZWELI MKHIZE. Each of these individuals have shaped South Africa’s political landscape in fundamental ways. Each of their stories weave representative and intersecting components into the rich narrative of the ANC’s storied rise and its violent, destructive fall.

In taking this journey, Poplak and Neille search for clues from the South African context to help explain why the 21st century may be the worst one yet for liberal democracies everywhere.