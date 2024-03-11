Defend Truth

ANC members implicated in State Capture defy appeal to withdraw from electoral list

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula addresses a media briefing on the party’s electoral list for the 2024 elections at Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 11 March 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)
By Queenin Masuabi
11 Mar 2024
ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has told a media briefing that 20 senior party members were found by the Zondo commission to be implicated in State Capture, but that only six appeared on the party’s national list of candidates.

After a heated ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting where the fate of those implicated in State Capture was discussed, party officials attempted to convince those who were named at the Zondo commission to withdraw from the party’s national and provincial candidate lists for the upcoming general election.

However, NEC members such as Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo and Zizi Kodwa had refused to comply.

This means their names remain on the party’s list submitted to the Electoral Commission of SA on Friday afternoon. 

The NEC meeting took place last Thursday and continued into the early hours of Friday morning.

The party noted that MP Cedric Frolick had already been cleared by Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests.

“Those people felt there was no basis for them to stand back. We did advise them, but it is up to them because they believe processes should be exhausted,” Mbalula said at a media briefing at Luthuli House on Monday.

This comes despite the ANC’s integrity commission having concluded that adverse findings were made against Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Kodwa.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo and former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba have been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee after failing to appear before the integrity commission.

Mbalula said that 20 of the party’s senior members were found by the State Capture commission to be implicated in State Capture, but that only six appeared on the party’s national list of candidates.

Mbalula said the party had imposed strict criteria to ensure the integrity and credibility of its candidates.

“It is important that candidates do not have any pending court cases or disciplinary hearings. This allows them to fully focus on their responsibilities without distractions or legal complications.

“In addition, candidates who have been recommended for suspension by the NEC after their cases have been finalised by the integrity commission are also not eligible for nomination. This shows our commitment to upholding ethical standards and holding our members accountable.

“Furthermore, candidates who are already public representatives or members of government executives must undergo a satisfactory performance review. This ensures that those in positions of responsibility are effectively fulfilling their duties and serving the interests of the people,” he said.

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and deputy defence minister Thabang Makwetla were cleared of allegations that they had benefited from security upgrades at their homes courtesy of Bosasa.

Kodwa was implicated in State Capture for dubious transactions between himself and Jehan Mackay, a former director at technology group EOH.

The Zondo commission pointed to a beneficial relationship involving personal loans made to Kodwa by Mackay, and an apparent attempt to buy Kodwa’s influence in the awarding of tenders.

Mahlobo was accused of bribing judges during his tenure as state security minister.

Judge Zondo’s report recommended that Gigaba be investigated for corruption and racketeering in relation to cash payments allegedly received during visits to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold between 2010 and 2018.

Gigaba reportedly had a close relationship with the Guptas and was a “willing participant” in their illicit schemes during his tenure as public enterprises minister.

Holding members accountable

Mbalula said the ANC wanted its members to sign a deployment contract in which they undertook to implement the party’s electoral mandate and the decisions of the organisation.

He said they should be willing to undergo lifestyle audits or other investigations by the provincial list committee or the party’s electoral committee.

Mbalula said that at least 53% of the ANC’s candidates were women, while 40% were young people, traditional leaders, persons with disabilities and members of the LGBTQI+ community.

“For the first time, the 1976 and 1980s generations, together with Millennials, constitute over 60% of candidates on the ANC’s lists. The rest are made up of the remainder of the earlier generation of struggle veterans and ama-2000s.

“The Tintswalos – the children of freedom – talented, educated, diverse and vibrant, are taking their rightful place in our movement and country,” said Mbalula. DM

