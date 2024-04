The name of the registered voter will be checked and marked off of the voters’ roll. The cuticle of the thumbnail of the voter will be marked with indelible ink and the voter will be given three ballot papers that will be stamped on the back to authenticate the ballot papers (two ballots for the national election and one ballot for the provincial election).

The voter then votes by marking the ballot papers with an X next to the contestant of choice, folds the ballot papers and places the ballot papers in the relevant ballot boxes. The voter then exits the voting station.