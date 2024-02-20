South Africans will go to the polls in the national and provincial elections of 2024 on Wednesday, 29 May.

Read in Daily Maverick: 2024 Elections Knowledge Base

The election date was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night. The date will now officially be proclaimed in the Government Gazette. Once the date is proclaimed, voter registration will also be closed.

“Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire. I call on all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and for those who will be campaigning to do so peacefully, within the full observance of the law. We also urge unregistered voters to use the online registration platform to register,” said President Ramaphosa.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya had previously said Ramaphosa would announce the date for election date within 15 days of delivering his State of the Nation Address on 8 February.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency: “President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with section 49(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, read with section 17 of the Electoral act of 1998, determined 29 May 2024, as the date for the 2024 General National and Provincial elections.

“The President has, also in line with section 17(2) of the Electoral act 73 of 1998, consulted with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on the election date. Furthermore, the President convened a meeting with all 9 Provincial Premiers and the IEC to discuss the state of readiness for the General elections.

“The 2024 elections coincide with South Africa’s celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy. Therefore, President Ramaphosa calls on all eligible voters to fully participate in this important and historic milestone of our democratic calendar.”

More than 27 million people are registered to vote, the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said after the IEC wrapped up its final registration weekend in February. In the 2019 national elections, 26.75 million people registered to vote, Daily Maverick’s Ferial Haffajee reported.

It is in the ANC’s interest to have the election held sooner rather than later, as it favours the incumbent, giving newcomers less time to campaign.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Everything you need to know about South Africa’s ‘watershed’ polls and what happens afterwards

The IEC will now ramp up its work to prepare the election logistics. This means compiling the ballot papers, and securing enough election materials, from ballot boxes to pens and power alternatives to ensure that load shedding doesn’t undermine voting. DM