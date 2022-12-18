Defend Truth

Race for ANC president too close to predict, Zuma’s attention antics fall apart

By Daily Maverick
18 Dec 2022
0

On Day Three of the ANC National Elective Conference, the race for the position of party president is too close to call with lobbyist saying intense wheeling and dealing is still taking place behind the scenes.

