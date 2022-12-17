Delegates on the second day the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Among other key functions, the office, which is seen as an engine of the party, is responsible for overseeing and directing the functioning of structures and the implementation of the party’s programmes, processes and resolutions.

The challenges in the Secretary-General’s Office (SGO) were brought about by the suspension of Secretary-General Ace Magashule — on suspension for more than a year in line with the party’s step-aside rule.

Magashule faces corruption and maladministration charges related to his terms as Free State premier. Despite being barred from contesting for a leadership position, Magashule addressed a handful of his supporters on the periphery of the conference.

He was quoted as saying that various branches had nominated him, and his fate lay with delegates at the conference and not any other structure:

“I am the ANC, I was born in the ANC and no one will expel me from the ANC.”

Jessie Duarte death

Another challenge the report refers to is the death of deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in 2022. This saw the national executive committee (NEC) deploy one of its members, Gwen Ramakgopa, as coordinator in the SGO to strengthen the party’s capacity.

“An unprecedented situation was faced in the functioning of the SGO office, for probably the first time in the history of our movement. It has been a testing period in the affairs of the organisation, comrades, no doubt,” says the report.

The 101-page report, which Daily Maverick is in possession of, also reveals how former president Jacob Zuma’s ongoing corruption case in KZN continues to, “reverberate in the corridors of the ANC”.

“This is a painful matter for the ANC to see an elderly former leader who is in retirement, having to contend with criminal charges,” it says.

“Despite these challenges, and mindful of the mandate given by the 54th National Conference, the officials strove at all times to conduct themselves in a manner that promoted the unity and renewal of the organisation, engaging each other constructively whenever differences arose, and seeking to maintain the unity and integrity of the NEC, NWC and the organisation as a whole.”

‘Unprecedented challenges’

On the assessment of the NEC, the highest decision-making body between conferences, the report states it had to deal with several unprecedented challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the July 2021 civil unrest, the rising cost of living crisis, unemployment and extreme weather events.

Although the officials have grappled with these unprecedented issues, the report clearly states that the structure’s ability to function as an undivided collective was impeded by the persistence of many of the divisions that characterised processes leading up to its conference.

It states that despite some pushback, the NEC engaged in robust and heated debates, particularly in the fight against corruption, State Capture and pursuing the renewal of the party.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“The NEC was able to take clear positions on several critical issues relating to organisational renewal, internal discipline, the fight against corruption, and the economic recovery we had to embark on following the devastation of Covid-19”.

At 5pm on Saturday, conference proceedings were under way as more than 4,000 delegates were locked inside the plenary where the financial report, strategy and tactics documents were presented. DM