MKMVA members and expelled Carl Niehaus gathered outside the Nasrec Expo Centre for the ANC elective conference on 16 December. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)

A clearly irate ANC veteran, Mavuso Msimang, expressed disappointment about delays with the programme. “I don’t know,” he said, when asked what caused them:

“It’s crazy, I have been sweating here. They said the systems are not working, but it’s really disappointing.”

The ANC blamed technical glitches for delays in the registration processes.

Phindile Zibula, a delegate from the Western Cape, said he was confident that they would execute the mandate given to them by branches:

“We are going to elect leaders that are going to be complementing the policy implementation. The delays have been communicated to us branch delegates.”

Outside the conference venue, National Executive Member (NEC) and presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu joined hands with suspended and outgoing ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in a picket. Also present was expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus, who said since he was appealing his expulsion, he remains a member.

Magashule alleged that it is a lie that Ramaphosa was nominated by 200 branches in the Free State:

“In my region, Ramaphosa was nominated by five branches, we have 60. I was showing people (my) nomination form, which I have signed… but I do not appear on the list of 200, what does that tell you? After being vetted, I was told I do not qualify.”

Magashule missed the deadline to appeal his disqualification. The ANC disqualified Magashule for nomination because he was suspended after being charged with corruption.

Asked if he would enter the conference venue, Magashule simply said: “Watch this space.”

Magashule hopes delegates will reverse his suspension.

Thabo Mbeki was the first former president to arrive at plenary, followed by Ramaphosa, and later Zuma.

The ANC has limited access to delegates; journalists were told to request permission from the party’s media team to interview anyone at the conference. Journalists found doing interviews without prior arrangements were threatened with being kicked out of the venue.

Outgoing national chairperson Gwede Mantashe had to put out fires as delegates from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal chanted anti-Ramaphosa slogans. The chanting continued while Ramaphosa was giving his political report.

The chants started up again when Zuma arrived – with his daughter Dudu. Later NEC member Tony Yengeni arrived, after a recent successful appeal over his disqualification to stand for NEC nominations.

Human chains of protection

Mantashe called security to come forward, apparently to calm the chanters. Security then formed a human chain in front of the podium.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Siboniso Duma was later seen having a heated conversation with Mantashe and Bheki Cele, while Ramaphosa was at the podium.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe soon afterwards instructed media to focus on Ramaphosa, who was speaking, rather than the “disturbance” caused by delegates from KZN. DM