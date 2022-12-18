Defend Truth

Mokonyane’s supporters unhappy with ‘late’ Joematt Pettersson challenge, vote for ANC leaders expected this morning

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and President Cyril Ramaphosa during the nomination process at the ANC's 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. Candidates were nominated for the top seven after credentials were adopted following lengthy debates in closed sessions on the second day of the conference. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Queenin Masuabi
18 Dec 2022
0

The ANC nomination process started late in the evening and lasted until the early hours of the morning. Groupings battled to get their preferred candidates on the ballot. 

The ANC nomination process has many unexpected turns but Tina Joemat- Peterson joining the leadership race was the one that had delegates aligned with Nomvula Mokonyane the most dissatisfied. 

At first it seemed as though Mokonyane would be uncontested with a number of members rejecting nominations from the floor.  The names of former youth league secretary Vuyiswa Tulelo, ANC women’s league coordinator Marupene Ramokgopa as well as co-ordinator in the secretary general’s office were endorsed. They all declined the opportunity.

ANC member Barbara Creecy yawns as the evening drags on at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Despite having already been on the ballot, party general manager Febe Potgieter refused to take any nominations for either the first or second deputy secretary general. 

The squabble over nominations came in when Elexions Agency director general Bontle Mpakanyane recognised a delegate from the Northern Cape but only allowed them to make a nomination after mentioning that the process is closed. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Zweli Mkhize clinches enough nominations to contest Cyril Ramaphosa for top ANC position

This saw Gauteng delegates complaining about the manner in which the process was being run and later delegates from the Free State joined the fray.

The delegates say the process is flawed and that allowing Joemat- Peterson to contest Mokonyane is wrong. They argue that the nomination process was not supposed to be reopened to allow any more contenders.

After much contestation from Mokonyane’s camp, proceedings finally went ahead and nominations for other positions were made. 

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe attempts to cam down delegates during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Conference has decided to pass the constitutional amendment which will see the appointment of a second deputy secretary general. This means the party will have seven  officials and a second secretary general would have to be voted in to enhance the ANC’s administrative capacity. 

Ramokgopa [Marupene] accepted the nomination for 2nd deputy secretary general. ANC Western Cape’s Ronalda Nalumango was nominated to be the second deputy secretary general, which she accepted. 


For the position of treasurer general, Gwen Ramokgopa was nominated from the floor which she accepted and she reached the required threshold. 

Tourism Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu failed to reach the threshold to contest the treasurer general position. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures during the nomination process as delegates call for his removal at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Ramokgopa will contest Ramaphosa’s advisor Bejani Chauke, ANC national spokesperson and Ekurhuleni leader Mzwandile Masina for the position. David Mabuza will not be coming back to serve for a second term as he chose to reject the deputy president nomination. 

As far as the positions for president, deputy president and secretary general, the ballot will remain the same.

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was nominated from the floor but declined. 


Outgoing ANC treasurer general Paul Mashtile will compete with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola as well as the Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane who is in third place. 

A general view of delegates during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. Candidates were nominated for the top seven after credentials were adopted following lengthy debates in closed sessions on the second day of the conference. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Those vying for the chairperson position are ANC Limpopo leader Stan Mathabatha outgoing ANC chair Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo.

Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, National Executive Committee member Phumulo Masualle and ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula are all up for the secretary general position. 

The  4,436 delegates will start voting for its new leadership on Sunday morning at the Nasrec Expo centre – with former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize set to contest Ramaphosa. DM

Gallery

