The ANC’s Electoral Committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe announced the outcomes of the nominations for the party’s top six positions on Tuesday afternoon at Luthuli House. Motlanthe said all of the nominees had been thoroughly vetted as per the Electoral Committee rules.

The ANC branches have nominated Ramaphosa by an overwhelming majority for a second term with 2,037 nominations, while former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize only managed to get 916 votes.

Outgoing ANC treasurer general Paul Mashtile for now leads the deputy president race with Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola coming in with the second largest nominations. ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane came in third place.

The chair position sees ANC Limpopo leader Stan Mathabatha with the most support while current chair Gwede Mantashe is second, followed by Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo.

Former ANC KwaZulu- Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, National Executive Committee (NEC) member Phumulo Masualle and ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula are all up for the secretary general position.

The deputy secretary general race will be a two-horse race for now between NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane and party General Manager Febe Potgieter.

Ramaphosa’s special advisor Bejani Chauke leads the nomination table for the treasurer general position, followed by Pule Mabe and Mzwandile Masina.

A screening, vetting, appeals and objections process is still pending, with 29 November being the final deadline for the completion of successful nominations.

The ANC is yet to announce the over 200 members nominated to be a part of the organisation’s highest decision-making body. Only 80 candidates will be voted into the NEC.

ANC NEC members Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu have not managed to garner enough support to contest Ramaphosa while current deputy president David Mabuza is also not in the running for now. The ANC’s head of Economic Transformation Mmamoloko Kubayi also failed to make the cut for second in command while coordinator in the ANC’s secretary-general’s office Gwen Ramokgopa was not nominated by the branches for deputy secretary-general. Embattled former party president Jacob Zuma was unable to rally enough support to contest to be the national chair.

However, not all is lost for these candidates as they could still be nominated from the floor at the party’s conference. If they are able to consolidate and shift support, they could cause an upset for the frontrunners.

The ANC will hold its national conference from 16 – 20 December at the Nasrec Expo Centre, Soweto. DM