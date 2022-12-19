Defend Truth

ANC ELECTS 2022

Ramaphosa allies form slim majority in top seven while Mashatile, Mokonyane balance the numbers

President Cyril Ramaphosa and newly-appointed deputy president Paul Mashatile embrace following the announcement of the top seven during the ANC's 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Queenin Masuabi
19 Dec 2022
Newly-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has officially dismantled his detractors with officials from the Renew22 camp.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and his supporters have managed to garner enough support to install his trusted lieutenants as officials — even if by a small margin. 

On Monday, he was elected alongside Gwede Mantashe as the national chair, Fikile Mbalula as the secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa as the second deputy secretary general and Gwen Ramokgopa as the treasurer. 

Ramaphosa had 579 more votes than his opponent. Mantashe only won by 44 votes, Mbalula by 102 votes, Ramokgopa had a margin of 425 and Ramokgopa only won by 157 votes.

Nomvula Mokonyane and Paul Mashatile who were voted in as first deputy secretary-general and deputy president respectively are the only officials who were not a part of Cyril’s camp. 

KwaZulu-Natal has yet again been left in the cold as their candidate — former health minister, Zweli Mkhize — fell short of votes in his bid to be the president of the party. While the province has the largest number of members in the ANC, they have not been able to get a candidate voted in as an official. 

When looking at the geographical spread of the top seven, it is populated by leaders from Gauteng. 

The ANC’s new top seven leadership from left: second deputy-general Maropene Ramokgopa, first secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, chairperson Gwede Mantashe, president Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president Paul Mashatile and treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa. 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Renew22 deputy president candidate Oscar Mabuyane did not make the cut, nor did Stan Mathabatha who was vying to be the national chair. Phumulo Masualle and Tina Joemat-Pettersson were not voted in as secretary general and first deputy secretary general respectively. 

Ronalda Nalumango Lamola lost the position of second deputy secretary general, while Pule Mabe did not garner enough support to be the ANC’s treasurer general. DM

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

