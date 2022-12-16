Maverick Life

SATIRICALLY SPEAKING

The South Africa Show’s Xmas Special: ANC Conference voted best soundtrack ever!

The South Africa Show’s Xmas Special: ANC Conference voted best soundtrack ever!
Delegates sing while president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address at Nasrec during the ANC elective conference. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
By Malibongwe Tyilo
16 Dec 2022
0

Today is a day of rejoicing, for song has returned in full surround sound to the fictional nation portrayed in The South Africa Show.

Dear Diary

What an incredible time today has been for song in South Africa. I got a glimpse of the first of the Xmas Special bonus episodes of that most riveting local telenovela, The South Africa Show. So brilliant was the soundtrack, I had to press pause and jot down notes here quickly before I continued watching.

But first I must note that I think it is just absolutely brilliant of the show’s producers to focus the writing for the four-part Xmas Special on the show’s wild, fictional governing party’s national conference. That said, I must admit I’m a bit disappointed that they chose to write such a loooong speech for the president character. But I’m going to keep on watching because I suspect a twist ahead.

The plotline and musical score

Perhaps the plotline is to bore the president character’s opposition to death with that speech. Although judging by its content, it’s possible he was a bit confused and thought he was presenting the SONA speech of the fictional nation. Who knows? The guy does seem a bit distracted, if not over it. But I’m sure all will be revealed in the upcoming three episodes.

One thing is for sure: whoever wrote the musical score for the first episode was nothing short of inspired. As an arts and culture writer, I’ve been concerned of late that the soundtrack of recent seasons of The South Africa Show hasn’t quite lived up to highs of the Mshini Wam or Kill the Bore eras.

I needn’t have worried; the new episode was about music above all else. The hours-long extended intro was characterised by some of the best South African singing I’ve heard.

From sounds some might interpret as heckling outside the venue, to the heckling inside the venue, to the organisation’s choir dressed in their best money green doing a stellar rendition of that gospel classic Ikhon’ Ingubo as they bellowed “Nokuba ndinxib’ amanikiniki, I khon’ ingubo yiANC” [Even if I’m dressed in rags, there’s a blanket, it’s the ANC].

Phew! Considering the organisation’s financial woes, one can only hope that the blanket’s been checked for fleas, or at least laundered along with the cash some members of the organisation have been known to keep crisply clean.

Uncle Gwedemental’s turn

Better still, song was used brilliantly to illustrate the gap between the haves and have-nots; the billionaire president and the unfortunate poor he so selflessly leads, when he began his speech by telling the people to stop singing. In a masterful demonstration of the use of sound in film, we hear the show’s disciplinarian and occasional villain, Uncle Gwedemental, telling the president on a hot mic: “Bayeke aba bakusupportayo bacule ungabanqandi msinya” [Let the ones who support you continue singing, don’t try to stop them too soon].

To which the billionaire president, who suddenly has to speak to the poor and RET-infested, responds, “Bendifuna ukuthi bathule bonke” [I wanted them all to shut up].

Truly riveting stuff! I have no doubt that like myself, other viewers felt the emotional weight of that moment. An instant film classic. Taking the advice of Uncle Gwedemental, he leaves them to sing a bit more, before it all gets too much and he just starts speaking over the sweet sounds of their discontent.

I do hope that when the show’s producers release the original soundtrack on Apple Music or Spotify or something, they’ll include these hot mic interludes too. Anyway, let me watch the rest and see if indeed – as I suspect – the speech was no mere speech, but a proper weapon of mass destruction through the use of the advanced Stage 8 boredom technique. DM/ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa calls for 'purpose, fortitude' as first day of ANC conference is adjourned
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls for 'purpose, fortitude' as first day of ANC conference is adjourned
How did Tony Yengeni’s criminal record get expunged? Legal experts dispute validity
Maverick News

How did Tony Yengeni’s criminal record get expunged? Legal experts dispute validity
Breakdown of eight generation units plunges South Africa into Stage 6 blackouts
Maverick News

Breakdown of eight generation units plunges South Africa into Stage 6 blackouts
How to make a killing off hand sanitiser and still come up smelling of Red Roses
South Africa

How to make a killing off hand sanitiser and still come up smelling of Red Roses
Those Mantashe remarks and an ‘untenable’ situation – De Ruyter reveals why he had to leave Eskom
Maverick News

Those Mantashe remarks and an ‘untenable’ situation – De Ruyter reveals why he had to leave Eskom

TOP READS IN SECTION

Looking back at Trevor Noah’s time at The Daily Show
Maverick Life

Looking back at Trevor Noah’s time at The Daily Show
Saddling up and riding out with the cowgirls in the Karoo mountains
Maverick Life

Saddling up and riding out with the cowgirls in the Karoo mountains
Avatar: The Way of Water – once again, extraordinary technical wizardry
Maverick Life

Avatar: The Way of Water – once again, extraordinary technical wizardry
Turning an important gaze inward – ‘When We See Us’ at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art
Maverick Life

Turning an important gaze inward – ‘When We See Us’ at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art
The Wonder: Netflix’s story of 19th century ‘fasting girls’ reminds us starving bodies remain a public spectacle today
Maverick Life

The Wonder: Netflix’s story of 19th century ‘fasting girls’ reminds us starving bodies remain a public spectacle today

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.