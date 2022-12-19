Electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe announced at noon on Monday that Ramaphosa had been re-elected to the party’s top job after getting 579 more votes than Zweli Mkhize, at the party’s 55th national conference.

He was elected alongside Gwede Mantashe as national chair, Fikile Mbalula as secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa as the second deputy secretary-general and Gwen Ramokgopa as treasurer.

Reacting to the news of the newly elected leadership comprising Ramaphosa’s close allies, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele was so thrilled, he told reporters, that he felt he had been born again.

“I feel like a new person, as if I am rebirthed and that rebirth is the rebirth of a new hope for our people that indeed again Cyril in his programme is being given another mandate to continue his programme to combat inequality, poverty, unemployment, ensure that young people have access to water and improve the economy of this country. A renewed ANC indicates a better future for the country.”

The KwaZulu-Natal delegation, of more than 800, was visibly disappointed, with some crying as Ramaphosa’s victory was announced. The province has been at the forefront of Zweli Mkhize’s campaign. Mkhize enjoyed support in various provinces where RET-aligned ANC leaders still have some influence, such as Limpopo, the Free-State, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape. Some KZN delegates were crying at Mkhize’s loss, saying they had been sold out, while some said they would support the outcome.

KwaZulu-Natal PEC member Jomo Sibiya said: “It’s just in a spur of a moment, comrades will calm down and we will unite and rally behind the ANC, we are going to be fine. This was a democratic process and everyone must respect the outcomes of the process; we should never go back to 2017 where leadership will be hated for the next five years, we must just rally behind the leadership that was elected.”

Former president Jacob Zuma, who was part of the voting delegation, would not comment on the results, saying instead, “Angazi lutho mina, buzani laba” (loosely translated: “I know nothing, ask these ones”), pointing to the provincial leaders.

Provincial spokesperson Bheki Mtolo said the province’s attempts to lobby other provinces to support Mkhize had not yielded the desired results, but they had fought a good fight and Ramaphosa was elected democratically.

Police Minister Bheki Cele also welcomed the news of the Top Seven ahead of the nominations for national executive committee members (NEC).

“The ANC delegates are sober,” he said. “I feel absolutely gorgeous. They (delegates) will decide as they have decided with the plight of the Top Seven. Give them time to decide if I will be in the NEC or not.”

Delegates from Limpopo – the third-largest delegation – appeared to have mixed emotions, particularly about Ramaphosa’s victory. The province, hours before the voting began, met KZN delegates in last-minute horse-trading which saw the delegation split on how it would vote.

The chairperson of the second-biggest region in Vhembe, Limpopo, Tshitereke Matibe, welcomed the victory:

“We are happy that the president has won, it’s what we initially said from our regional and provincial conference… It was not the entire PEC that swayed delegates at the last minute, it was just individuals whom we allowed because we live in a democracy.”

While Limpopo’s Stan Mathabatha lost his bid to become national chairperson against Gwede Mantashe, Matibe would not comment on how he or delegates voted in this regard: “My vote is my secret.”

Abongile Nomafusi from Alfred Ndzo in the Eastern Cape had supported Mkhize’s presidential bid. “Now that we lost, there is nothing we are going to do. We now go back to our branches and do the work of the ANC. What is more important now is that we accept the results and follow the guidance from the elected leadership of the ANC.”

Marumo Lewis from the Free State said he was impressed with the new leadership: “I am happy with the outcome and now the real work begins. We must go out there and spread the message of the ANC. We need to regain all the votes we have been shedding and this is all possible under the leadership of Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Thembela Sifile from Boland in the Western Cape said she had no doubt that Ramaphosa would come back for a second term:

“We came here knowing that Ramaphosa will close this conference. The renewal project must continue and that will happen under the capable leadership of Ramaphosa. The ANC is cleansing itself, we are going back to our branches happy that we carried through the mandate they gave us. The ANC won today.” DM