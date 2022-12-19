The Daily Brief (video)
ANC Top Seven include close allies of President, giving him ‘more space for reform’
The Daily Brief recaps Day Four at the ANC National Conference and unpacks what President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election means for him and his party.
Watch The Daily Brief with Ferial Haffajee
Read: Relief for Ramaphosa but the wolves remain resolutely on NEC doorstep
Watch The Daily Brief with Queenin Masuabi
Read: Ramaphosa allies form slim majority in top seven while Mashatile, Mokonyane balance the numbers
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet