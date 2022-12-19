Defend Truth

Share to Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Share to Email App Email App Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp
Hide

The Daily Brief (video)

ANC Top Seven include close allies of President, giving him ‘more space for reform’

ANC Top Seven include close allies of President, giving him ‘more space for reform’
By Daily Maverick
19 Dec 2022
0

The Daily Brief recaps Day Four at the ANC National Conference and unpacks what President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election means for him and his party.

Watch The Daily Brief with Ferial Haffajee

 

Read: Relief for Ramaphosa but the wolves remain resolutely on NEC doorstep

Watch The Daily Brief with Queenin Masuabi

 

 

Read: Ramaphosa allies form slim majority in top seven while Mashatile, Mokonyane balance the numbers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa allies form slim majority in top seven while Mashatile, Mokonyane balance the numbers
Maverick News

Ramaphosa allies form slim majority in top seven while Mashatile, Mokonyane balance the numbers
Relief for Ramaphosa but the wolves remain resolutely on NEC doorstep
Maverick News

Relief for Ramaphosa but the wolves remain resolutely on NEC doorstep
Day Four: Call it 'Ramaphoria lite' – Ramaphosa gets tentative thumbs up from markets and 'space to drive reform'
Maverick News

Day Four: Call it 'Ramaphoria lite' – Ramaphosa gets tentative thumbs up from markets and 'space to drive reform'
UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles
Maverick News

UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles
Last minute horse trading with KwaZulu-Natal sees Limpopo delegates at odds over voting for Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Last minute horse trading with KwaZulu-Natal sees Limpopo delegates at odds over voting for Ramaphosa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Day Four: Call it 'Ramaphoria lite' – Ramaphosa gets tentative thumbs up from markets and 'space to drive reform'
Maverick News

Day Four: Call it 'Ramaphoria lite' – Ramaphosa gets tentative thumbs up from markets and 'space to drive reform'
Change in the ANC’s Top Six voting system sets the cat among the pigeons
Maverick News

Change in the ANC’s Top Six voting system sets the cat among the pigeons
Ramaphosa and Mkhize in ‘neck-and-neck battle’ for ANC’s top job - NEC insider
Maverick News

Ramaphosa and Mkhize in ‘neck-and-neck battle’ for ANC’s top job – NEC insider
SA pen pal to US prisoners sentenced to a year in jail in the States for smuggling drug-soaked papers to inmates
Maverick News

SA pen pal to US prisoners sentenced to a year in jail in the States for smuggling drug-soaked papers to inmates
Zuma’s attempt to privately prosecute Ramaphosa is nonsense, say experts
Maverick News

Zuma’s attempt to privately prosecute Ramaphosa is nonsense, say experts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.