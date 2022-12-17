Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

The 55th ANC Conference in pictures – Day Two

The 55th ANC Conference in pictures – Day Two
Members of the Khoisan Liberation Movement stage a protest for the rights of the indigenous group outside the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan
By Maverick Life Editors
17 Dec 2022
0

Here is a selection of interesting and revealing images of the ANC Conference, which is underway in Nasrec, Johannesburg until 20 December 2022.

ANC merchandise being sold outside the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 17 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
ANC merchandise being sold outside the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Monwabisi Zwelakhe, Noloyiso Dikeni and Neli Buthelezi (store owner) buying ANC merchandise outside the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 17 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Mbali Mafunda looking at the ANC merchandise outside the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 17 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Merchandise for sale on day two of the 55th national conference of the African National Congress party in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will compete with Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the African National Congress at a five-yearly elective conference that begins Friday. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images
ANC Merchandise flip-flops for sale on day two of the 55th national conference of the African National Congress party in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Merchandise for sale on day two of the 55th national conference of the African National Congress party in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Lenah Medupe and Minah Mokoena selling ANC merchandise outside the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 17 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
An ANC delegate stands among stalls selling party regalia outside one of the delegates’ accreditation centres in Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Members of the Khoisan Liberation Movement stage a protest for the rights of the indigenous group outside the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan
Delegates sing for ‘change’ from current president Cyril Ramaphosa on the second day of the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Delegates from KwaZulu-Natal singing pro-Zweli Mkhize songs at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 17 December 2022.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Delegates at the 55th ANC Conference at Nasrec expo centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade/ Daily Maverick)
A delegate at the 55th ANC Conference at Nasrec expo centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade/ Daily Maverick)
Delegates at the 55th ANC Conference at Nasrec expo centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade/ Daily Maverick)
A delegate at the 55th ANC Conference at Nasrec expo centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade/ Daily Maverick)
Delegates at the 55th ANC Conference at Nasrec expo centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade/ Daily Maverick)
Delegates from KwaZulu-Natal singing pro Zweli Mkhize songs at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 17 December 2022.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Delegates from KwaZulu-Natal singing pro-Zweli Mkhize songs at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 17 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Delegates at the Nasrec expo centre, the ANC elective conference venue on 17 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Delegates at the 55th ANC Conference at Nasrec expo centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade/ Daily Maverick)
A delegate at the 55th ANC Conference at Nasrec expo centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade/ Daily Maverick) DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Change in the ANC’s Top Six voting system sets the cat among the pigeons
Maverick News

Change in the ANC’s Top Six voting system sets the cat among the pigeons
Day Two: ANC conference delegates to vote for new party leadership tonight
Maverick News

Day Two: ANC conference delegates to vote for new party leadership tonight
Gauteng ANC defends Premier Lesufi saying party leaders who have run out of ideas must quit
Maverick News

Gauteng ANC defends Premier Lesufi saying party leaders who have run out of ideas must quit
Zuma’s attempt to privately prosecute Ramaphosa is nonsense, say experts
Maverick News

Zuma’s attempt to privately prosecute Ramaphosa is nonsense, say experts
ANC electoral committee rejects RET’s EleXions Agency conflict of interest charge
Maverick News

ANC electoral committee rejects RET’s EleXions Agency conflict of interest charge

TOP READS IN SECTION

The South Africa Show’s Xmas Special: ANC Conference voted best soundtrack ever!
Maverick Life

The South Africa Show’s Xmas Special: ANC Conference voted best soundtrack ever!
The 55th ANC Conference in pictures – Day One
Maverick Life

The 55th ANC Conference in pictures – Day One
Looking back at Trevor Noah’s time at The Daily Show
Maverick Life

Looking back at Trevor Noah’s time at The Daily Show
Avatar: The Way of Water – once again, extraordinary technical wizardry
Maverick Life

Avatar: The Way of Water – once again, extraordinary technical wizardry
Our World in Pictures: Week 50 of 2022
Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 50 of 2022

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted