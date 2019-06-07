CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

President

After serving as deputy president from 2014-2018, Ramaphosa took over the presidency when Jacob Zuma resigned. He acted as the ANC’s chief negotiator during the transition to democracy, and was elected leader of a very divided ANC in 2017. He is one of the wealthiest people in South Africa, having made billions investing in companies like McDonald’s and MTN. During his Cabinet announcement, Ramaphosa emphasised the need for a “New Dawn” following years of looting, corruption and state capture.

DoB: 17 November 1952

