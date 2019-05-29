Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Photo: Daily Maverick

Despite his ongoing dispute with the Public Protector, Pravin Gordhan remains Public Enterprises Minister. Despite his ongoing disputes with the mining industry, Gwede Mantashe remains Minister of Mineral Affairs, with Energy now added. Despite his ongoing disputes with... well, nearly everybody, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni remains. Even Ebrahim Patel stays despite missing out on a parliamentary seat. That ticks the continuity box. But does it tick the ‘building a dynamic economy box’?

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has tweeted several times over the past few days about cooking. His most recent effort was a beef stew, and Mboweni noted that “Cooking needs time. It’s like drawing up the National Budget. Time and patience!!”.

This may be true of drawing up the national budget, but his phlegmatic approach does not reflect what the public, the economy or business what to hear. What they want is an urgent action.

Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana said on SABC TV during the delayed Cabinet announcement:

“We have to hit the ground running. We don’t have much time. We don’t have time to experiment”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said prior to the announcement on Wednesday night that revitalising the economy was a priority. No one would argue with that. He said he was also looking for gender and generational mix. Continuity was also a criterion, as well as experience.

But as far as the economic portfolios are concerned, his primary criteria seemed to be staying the course. Despite his ongoing dispute with the Public Protector, Pravin Gordhan remains Public Enterprises Minister. Despite his ongoing disputes with the mining industry, Gwede Mantashe remains Minister of Mineral Affairs, with Energy now added. Despite his ongoing disputes with… well, nearly everybody, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni remains. Even Ebrahim Patel stays despite missing out on a parliamentary seat. That ticks the continuity box. But does it tick the “building a dynamic economy box”?

There was more change in some of the other economic or adjunct-economic ministries. Former Gauteng finance minister Barbara Creecy was given environment, forestry and fisheries and a real newcomer is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a new MP and formerly a municipal manager in Limpopo, who is the small business minister. And then, of course, there is the big surprise of Patricia de Lille, now public works and infrastructure minister.

Taken as a whole, the Cabinet does reflect Ramaphosa’s instinct for high-calibre people, with some concessions to the political realities of life.

Business will be cheered up by the return of Gordhan and Mboweni, but Patel’s return may be greeted with less enthusiasm. Patel has been something of a controversial figure; an instinctive interventionist and generally a critic of business.

Yet, there is no doubting his enthusiasm and dedication. Since he did not win a place in Parliament, Ramaphosa had to use his limited special constitutional dispensation to reappoint Patel, whose responsibilities are now enormously expanded, with Trade and Industry added.

The rand was certainly encouraged by the announcement, focusing hard perhaps on the continuity aspect. Yes, this is largely the team that delivered sub-standard growth for almost a decade. The focus now will turn from personalities to ideas. DM

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Tim Cohen Follow Save More