Since the last national elections in 2014, the ANC’s share of the vote in Gauteng has dropped precipitously. Voters abandoned the party in large numbers while Jacob Zuma was in office, as corruption and economic decline alienated its supporters and emboldened its opposition in the province. With a new leader on the ballot next week, voters may return to the party in this election. If they don’t, however, we are in for a rough ride – and the threat of dysfunction is more serious than most realise.

In a recent analysis of polling data and by-election results, independent analyst Dawie Scholtz predicted that the ANC would receive 48% of the vote in Gauteng, compared to 31% for the DA and 12% for the EFF. Other polls, like that of the Institute for Race Relations released in March, yield a more pessimistic prediction for the party – as low as 41.6% for the ANC, with 32.4% for the DA and 18.2% for the EFF.

The anger that many voters feel towards the ANC is justified. The dramatic reduction in support for the party in 2014 and again in 2016 was fuelled by frustration with the brazen corruption of the Zuma government at the national level. Voters either changed their political allegiances or abstained from voting altogether, reducing the ANC’s turnout just as opposition parties gained momentum. In both elections, the message was clear: voters sought to punish the party for its arrogance, incompetence, and contempt for the poor.

The irony then, as now, is that the ANC in Gauteng had long turned against Zuma and his allies. The provincial party supported Kgalema Motlanthe at the national conference in 2012 and was key to electing Cyril Ramaphosa as President in 2017. As corruption and State Capture hollowed out the national government, the provincial government presided over a comparatively clean and efficient administration. Under Finance MEC Barbara Creecy, the province has pioneered an innovative Open Tender system, recovered R1.2-billion in irregular expenditure, and received unqualified audits for all of its departments over the past three years.

Gauteng has outperformed the national government across the board, and has achieved some important policy successes – for example, it implemented a world-renowned school intervention programme in townships and achieved the highest matric pass rate in the country in 2018.

Nevertheless, the leadership of the ANC in Gauteng has struggled to escape its association with an unpopular national party. Paradoxically, the ANC has maintained its electoral dominance in provinces where its governance record is weakest and has lost the most voters where its performance has been strongest.

It is likely that many Gauteng voters, still angry at the failures of national government – the crisis at Eskom, high levels of unemployment, and the inclusion of corrupt figures like Malusi Gigaba and Nomvula Mokonyane on the ANC’s national assembly list – will hesitate to vote for the party again.

But few have considered what a loss of the ANC’s majority would mean for Gauteng after 8 May. If the ANC’s share is reduced below 50%, no party will win a majority in the provincial legislature. In this case, only three options are possible – and none of them bodes well for the future of the province.

First, if the ANC wins close to 50%, it may be able to remain in power with the support of smaller parties like the UDM and others. This would result in a fragile majority with just a few MPLs able to obstruct the provincial government and the constant threat of a reversal (like that in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in 2018). The ANC will remain in power, just without the ability to legislate effectively or to focus its efforts on governance rather than coalition politics.

Alternatively, the ANC could continue as a minority government, in the absence of a formal coalition arrangement. This would risk even greater uncertainty, as each provincial budget would have to be passed with the ad-hoc support of other parties, again distracting attention from the work of government and allowing smaller parties to hold the Premier to ransom.

In both of these cases, voters will have secured for themselves the same ANC government with an added dose of political instability and systemic fragility.

The more likely outcome, however, is that none of the three major parties can assume power without a coalition. The danger of this is obvious: the EFF in Gauteng will become a kingmaker.

It is virtually unthinkable that the ANC and the DA would enter a coalition agreement, as this would represent political suicide for the opposition party. Only two scenarios are therefore possible: either the DA will manage to convince the EFF to replicate its arrangement in Johannesburg and Tshwane, or the ANC will make concessions large enough to secure the EFF’s backing.

EFF leader Julius Malema has insisted that his party’s participation in any provincial coalition will be contingent on support for a constitutional amendment to allow expropriation of land without compensation. It is highly likely that Malema will act on this commitment, given that land expropriation is central to the party’s popular appeal.

This means, of course, that the only viable government in Gauteng is a coalition between the ANC and the EFF. If you are an ardent EFF supporter, this is a powerful reason to vote for the party. If, on the other hand, you believe – as I do – that the EFF is a proto-fascist movement of fanatical ideologues for whom conquest is superior to compromise, you should be deeply concerned about this possibility.

For the prospective DA voter in Gauteng, this raises a difficult problem. Many new DA voters will reject the ANC at the national level because they cannot bring themselves to vote for candidates on the national assembly list, or because they wish to strengthen the liberal opposition. But most of them would balk at empowering the EFF, or at the prospect of allowing Julius Malema to dictate terms to the provincial and national government.

There is another dimension to the Gauteng election, which is that the provincial ANC is a crucial stronghold for Cyril Ramaphosa and the base of his internal support. A blow to David Makhura and his provincial executive would weaken the hold of key Ramaphosa allies, and open an opportunity for internal challengers who may be less steadfast in their support.

Viewed this way, a vote for the ANC in Gauteng is very different from a vote for the party nationally. At the national level, as I wrote recently, it is hard to disentangle support for Ramaphosa and his reformist agenda with a vote for every other candidate on the national list. At the provincial level, however, an ANC vote is unambiguously a vote for the Ramaphosa wing. If you are a voter who wants to empower Ramaphosa within both the government and the party, supporting the ANC in Gauteng is a fairly straightforward way to do so.

In the end, the decision about how to cast one’s ballot is a strategic one. In this case, a vote for any party other than the ANC in Gauteng is a vote for the EFF in a coalition government. And it is a vote against Ramaphosa’s closest allies within the party.

If that’s what you want, then you can sleep soundly on May 7. But those of us who are interested in restoring sanity to the government should think carefully about what happens next. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Saul Musker Follow Save More Saul Musker studies public policy as a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford. He is a winner of the Deon Hofmeyr Prize for Poetry, and his first novel was shortlisted for the Dinaane Debut Fiction Award.