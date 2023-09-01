Zandile Mafe gestures during his first appearance after his psychiatric evaluation at Western Cape high court on 13 July, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The alleged parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, is challenging the finding of a panel of specialists that he is not fit to stand trial.

This emerged during his pre-trial proceedings in the Western Cape high court on Friday where his legal representative, advocate Luvuyo Godla notified the court of the dispute. “Your honour, my client is disputing the outcome of the findings of both the panel appointed by the State and the independent panel appointed by the defence,” Godla told Judge Robert Henney on Friday.

The court subsequently ordered that the case be rescheduled for 2 and 3 November to allow the arson accused to present his case and specify what he is challenging in the two reports.

On 28 March 2023, the court ordered that Mafe be sent to the hospital to determine whether he is capable of comprehending the gravity of the charges against him, the crime he allegedly committed, and defending himself in court. He is accused of setting fire to the National Assembly building in the early hours of 2 January 2022.

Mafe was evaluated by a panel of psychiatrists and psychologists at the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape, who found:

The accused is unable to follow the court proceedings as to make a proper defence and/or; At the time of the commission of the offence, the accused was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of the act in question and to act in accordance with an appreciation of the wrongfulness of his act.

The findings were then scrutinised by a secret panel convened by his legal team, led by senior counsel Dali Mpofu. During a hybrid hearing in the Western Cape high court, Mpofu informed the court that they had accepted the findings of an independent psychiatric assessment undertaken by three State-appointed specialists.

Speaking to the media outside the Western Cape high court, Godla stated that if one party opposes the findings of a panel, the court has the authority to conduct a section 77 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) inquiry.

“What will follow is that the court will wait for his evidence to be led in court not to determine his guilt but to assess him in accordance with section 77 of the CPA,” he explained.

Godla indicated that his client will testify on 2 and 3 November.

“There will be no assessment; instead, we will convene and determine whether or not to contact any of the specialists who have evaluated him.”

When asked if his client is saying he is fit to stand trial and follow the proceedings, Godla responded: “If he disputed the findings, he literally said contrary to the findings of the Fort England panel and independent expert, he is able to follow proceedings. My client wants to go on trial.”

Timeline of events

Mafe is expected to take the stand on 2 and 3 November. DM