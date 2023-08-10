Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe declared unfit to stand trial

Zandile Mafe appears at Cape Town high court for his preliminary hearing on March 28, 2023 in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)

During a hybrid hearing in the Western Cape high court on Thursday, Zandile Mafe’s senior counsel Dali Mpofu informed the court that they had accepted the findings of an independent psychiatric assessment undertaken by three State-appointed specialists.

This comes after Judge Nathan Erasmus disclosed the psychiatrists’ and psychologists’ findings and asked the defence and state to submit comments on how to proceed in the arson case.

This development comes after more than a year of heated arguments about the mental state of the accused in both the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court and the Western Cape high court.

Mafe’s case will now be handled under section 77 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which refers to an accused who suffers from mental illness and may not be fit to stand trial as a result.

This means that no one will be held liable.

In October 2022, R2-billion was allocated for the repair and refurbishment of the Parliament buildings.

Mafe’s mental state became a focus on 3 January 2022, a day after his arrest, when district surgeon Dr Zelda van Tonder declared that he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. During court proceedings in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, it was also revealed that Mafe allegedly confessed hours after this mental report was filed.

Mpofu challenged both the assessment report and confession, contending that Van Tonder failed to tell the court why she had diagnosed Mafe as destructive and a paranoid schizophrenic.

Furthermore, on Thursday 13 July, the Western Cape high court had a glimpse of the mental state of Mafe when he went on a rant during proceedings.

In this case, the next stage is for both the defence and the state to offer a submission to the Western Cape high court, on the way forward.

Legal experts told Daily Maverick on Thursday that declaring Mafe a State patient is not a simple process. The court is likely to hear arguments from both the defence and the state during Mafe’s next appearance.

According to legal experts, after hearing arguments from both the state and the defence, and taking into account the psychiatric results, the court will declare Mafe a state patient.

Timeline of events:

Zandile Mafe is unable to follow the court proceedings as to make a proper defence and/or;

At the time of the commission of the offence the accused was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of the act in question and to act in accordance with an appreciation of the wrongfulness of his act.

The matter is due back in court on 1 September, 2023. DM