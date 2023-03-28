Defend Truth

OUR BURNING ASSEMBLY

Alleged Parliament arsonist finally sent to Eastern Cape for mental evaluation

Alleged Parliament arsonist finally sent to Eastern Cape for mental evaluation
Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe has been referred for mental observation to Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape. 17 March 2023 (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
By Vincent Cruywagen
28 Mar 2023
0

Suspected arsonist Zandile Mafe has been in jail since his arrest in January 2022 after a fire gutted parts of Parliament. Now, about 14 months later, he will receive a 30-day mental evaluation at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

Arson-accused Zandile Mafe will undergo a mental evaluation at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital to determine whether he is mentally capable of comprehending the gravity of the charges against him, the crime he allegedly committed, and defending himself in court.

On Tuesday, Western Cape High Court Judge Nathan Erasmus issued an order, in the form of a warrant of detention, that Mafe be referred for an enquiry to the Eastern Cape hospital.

The order to the head of the hospital reads: “Whereas it appears/is alleged that Zandile Christmas Mafe charged with the crime of terrorism and arson and detained by Fort England on an order granted by the Judge of the Western Cape High Court, was suffering from mental illness and or intellectual disability at the time of the committing of the offence is by reason of mental illness or intellectual disability not capable of understanding the proceedings and it is expedient that he should be removed to and or admitted to Fort England for enquiry for 30 days.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: Parliament arson suspect refuses Valkenberg hospital observation- demands-alternative-psychiatric-facility

In terms of the order the hospital is to enquire whether Mafe, by reason of mental illness and/or intellectual disability, is:

  1. Capable of understanding the court proceedings as to make a proper defence; and/or
  2. At the time of the commission of the offence, to what extent the capacity of the accused to appreciate the wrongfulness of the act in question and to act in accordance with an appreciation of the wrongfulness of his act at the time of commission thereof, was affected by mental illness or intellectual disability or any other cause.

A clean-shaven Mafe, in a grey suit, appeared more relaxed and listened attentively as the proceedings were explained to him by an interpreter. This time, there were no theatrics.

Erasmus had a virtual conference with both the State and defence before issuing the order, where the logistics of Mafe’s referral to the Eastern Cape, preferential treatment, and the appointment of an independent psychiatrist to evaluate him were discussed.

“Following this virtual agreement, the two parties and I decided that the order would be completed on Tuesday, March 28th, referring Mafe to the Eastern Cape subject to certain logistical arrangements,” said Erasmus.

“Correspondence between the directors of Public Prosecution in the Western and Eastern capes, as well as the director-general of the National Health Department, Dr Sandile Buthelezi, culminated in the referral of Mafe to the Eastern Cape being approved.”

Mafe is accused of setting fire to the National Assembly building in the early hours of 2 January 2022. He faces charges of terrorism, arson, housebreaking, theft and possession of explosives.

A day after his arrest, district surgeon Dr Zelda van Tonder declared that Mafe was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. On 4 January 2022, prosecutor Helene Booysen submitted an assessment report from Van Tonder. 

Based on this report, an order was granted by Magistrate Zamekile Mbalo on 4 January 2022, sending Mafe to Valkenberg Hospital for 30 days of observation. But that referral was set aside by Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe.

During his last appearance on Friday, 10 February, Mafe said he was ready to be transferred to another facility for mental observation, provided it was anywhere but Valkenberg. On Tuesday, Erasmus did not go into the merit of the allegations against this hospital because it is subject to an investigation by the Health Department.

Luvuyo Godla, Mafe’s legal representative, expressed satisfaction that the Health Department will examine his client’s allegations.

“My client is not opposed to mental assessment. He is comfortable that he requested that he not be referred to Valkenberg Hospital,” he said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Case of alleged Parliament arsonist remains on ice as concerns mount over psychiatric evaluation waiting times

Meanwhile, Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that, following the 30-day observation a report will be submitted to the office of Erasmus as well as the Director of Public Prosecutions in Makhanda. The report will then be shared by Erasmus’s office with the NPA and the defence.

“The psychiatrists were basically ordered to look at whether Mafe had the capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of what he was doing, whether he has the capacity to appreciate what is happening now, and whether he has the capacity to provide defence to the charges that he is facing,” said Ntabazalila.

Once the report is finalised Mafe will be send back to Pollsmoor Prison until his next court appearance. His pretrial hearing will continue in the Western Cape High Court on 8 May. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

A profound homesickness, for Africa
Africa

A profound homesickness, for Africa
Hell Inc — In 2024, the ANC will have to pay for the local governance mess it created
Maverick News

Hell Inc — In 2024, the ANC will have to pay for the local governance mess it created
Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park
South Africa

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park
Dr Tim De Maayer after Ombud’s report - Very little has changed at Rahima Moosa Hospital
Maverick News

Dr Tim De Maayer after Ombud’s report – Very little has changed at Rahima Moosa Hospital
The Cycle of Life...
Maverick Citizen

The Cycle of Life…

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hell Inc — In 2024, the ANC will have to pay for the local governance mess it created
Maverick News

Hell Inc — In 2024, the ANC will have to pay for the local governance mess it created
Angie Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating
Maverick News

Angie Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating
Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Maverick News

Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for state pensioners
Maverick News

Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for state pensioners
Zimbabwe needs a second liberation – from the liberators themselves
Maverick News

Zimbabwe needs a second liberation – from the liberators themselves

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.