Major-General Mathipa Makgato (right) head of the Western Cape Hawks, receives the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Team of the Year award from Lieutenant-General Senaba Mosiphi, Divisional Commissioner of the Hawks. The accolade was for the team’s efforts to arrest the suspects behind the Cape Town assassination of the Anti-Gang Unit’s Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. (Photo: SAPS)

The Hawks’ efforts to arrest the suspects behind the assassination of the Anti-Gang Unit’s Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear have earned them the prestigious award of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Team of the Year.

The award was presented to the task team on Saturday night at the South African Police Service Excellence Awards ceremony, held in Polokwane, Limpopo. Major-General Mathipa Makgato, head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, received the award on behalf of the task team.

National Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said the achievement by the DPCI members would encourage others to perform beyond the call of duty, work hard and push themselves to the limits.

Kinnear was at the helm of an investigation into alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack and 10 others suspected of gun-related crimes. He was assassinated in front of his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on 18 September 2020.

The two alleged masterminds behind this attack are Modack and former debt collector Zane Kilian who are both behind bars after their bail applications were denied.

Kilian was arrested in Springs days after Kinnear’s murder. His bail was denied by magistrate Nonkosi Saba on 18 March 2020 and his bail appeal application was dismissed by Western Cape High Court judge Ashley Binns-Ward.

Modack was arrested in April 2021 by the Hawks in connection with the murder of Kinnear and the attempted murder of criminal lawyer William Booth. Modack is still waiting for the outcome of his appeal against the decision to deny him bail. Judgment was reserved by the Western Cape High Court.

Aside from the Kinnear investigation, the Hawks’ task team also probed the attempted murder of Booth, which is linked to the Kinnear hit. Booth survived an attempt on his life when he escaped unharmed in a shooting at his home in Cape Town.

The task team dug deeper, and their efforts were rewarded when a hitman implicated Modack and claimed he ordered the murder of Nicolaas Heerschap (74), the father of ex-Hawks Warrant Officer Nico Heerschap, in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, in July 2019.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said SAPS investigating officers are increasingly targeted by criminal groups that are under investigation.

“The murder of Kinnear was given the highest priority and a national task team was established by the national head of the DPCI. The team successfully [apprehended] the [alleged] perpetrators of this offence and a total of 24 suspects were arrested during the investigation.

“Members of the investigating team received threats on their lives and the lives of their families,” she said.

She said that while the bail application of Modack and one of his co-accused, AGU Sergeant Ashley Tabisher, was in process, a task team member had to fly to Pretoria to relocate his family. Some of the members were deployed to the Western Cape for two years, away from their homes and families, while threats against them persisted.

“Through all the pressure, the team stayed committed and steadfast. The team initially started with one case docket, but as a result of their dedication and commitment, they are now investigating 14 case dockets. During the two-year-long investigation, none of the team members requested overtime remuneration, but pursued the investigation with diligence and commitment,” Mathe said.

Kinnear’s widow, Nicolette, told Daily Maverick on Tuesday that the Hawks deserved the award.

“When our family met the Hawks team they promised they would not leave the province until they had completed what they were tasked to do. Despite the dangers to their lives, they did not give up, but instead persevered,” she said. DM