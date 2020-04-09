(Photo: PxHere)

Cape Town criminal attorney William Booth was shot at while he was at his home in the Cape Town city bowl on Thursday.

A number of shots were fired while he was standing behind a car in his garage, News24 has been reliably informed.

Booth is unharmed.

Police are on the scene in the upmarket suburb of Higgovale and are investigating the matter.

Booth has been involved in numerous high-profile criminal trials.

Western Cape police confirmed an attempted murder case was under investigation, and that two suspects were being sought.

“Two armed suspects wearing surgical masks fired shots at the victim, but failed in their attempt and fortunately missed,” said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

They fled the scene and are yet to be arrested, Traut added.

