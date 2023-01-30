Constable Thato Mothamane (second from right) receives the Visible Policing and Operations Employee of the Year award from National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Police Minister Bheki Cele at the eighth edition of the National SAPS Excellence Awards. The accolades were received by men and women in blue who went above and beyond the call of duty to protect South Africans.(Photo: SAPS)

Sergeant Kheshi Mabunda was a co-recipient of the award for Detective and Forensic Services’ Employee of the Year for his outstanding investigation and subsequent conviction of former cop, Rosemary Ndlovu.

Ndlovu was sentenced to six life terms for murdering her partner and five family members to benefit from the funeral insurance payout.

Mabunda shared the award with Sergeant Tlou Johannes Chokoe, whose relentless efforts led to the arrest of a serial rapist terrorising women in Polokwane, Maleboho and Musina.

Visible Policing and Operations’ Employee of the Year went to Constable Thato Motlagomang Mothamane from the Free State. She is responsible for implementing safety programmes at 39 schools.

The event was attended by Minister of Police Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola, and the families of those killed in the line of duty.

The Excellence Awards honoured employees, reservists and community policing forum structures that excelled in their duties in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Warrant Officer Roger Mavundla, shot dead along with his wife and three children by unknown gunmen in the Nzimakwe near Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal, was among those who were honoured posthumously. Only Mavundla’s seven-year-old daughter survived the attack.

Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara, who died while rescuing residents during the floods in KZN in April 2022, also received a posthumous award.

The Excellence Awards give officers the opportunity to temporarily hang up their uniforms, put aside their dangerous and challenging duties, and slip into tuxedos and glamorous evening wear for a night of rare appreciation.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

In his address, Cele said: “The Excellence Awards are simply to say thank you to the men and women in blue, and put it out there to the community to realise there are still good people among the men and women in blue.

“The SAPS Excellence Awards recognises outstanding performances and selflessness in the line of duty.”

Cele also slammed rotten apples in the SAPS, saying it was painful to see a corrupt police officer being arrested by his or her colleagues.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Spree of arrests of top cops exposes the depth of the rot alleged in SAPS’s Crime Intelligence”

Cele mentioned a recent case involving a policewoman accused of the rape and sexual grooming of her young son. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the suspect was arrested on 20 January.

Noting that there were men and women in blue who were allegedly involved in cash-in-transit heists and selling guns, Cele, however, said, “We also have members who say no to a R100,000 bribe.”

Cele urged police officers to defend themselves, while at the same time cautioning them not to be brutal.

During the recent Western Cape SAPS Excellence Awards, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of the Gift of the Givers Foundation said being a police officer was more than just a job. He said it was a calling — something that saved communities, built the economy, created growth and gave people peace of mind.

Police killings continue to be a major issue for SAPS management. Cele said during the release of the second crime statistics report 2022/23 in Pretoria on 23 November last year, that 22 police officers had been killed between July and September 2022 — two fewer than the same reporting period last year.

Top achievers

Visible Policing and Operations’ Employee of the Year: Constable Thato Motlagomang Mothamane from the Free State. She is responsible for implementing safety programmes at 39 schools.

Detective and Forensic Services’ Employee of the Year: Joint winners were Sergeant Kheshi Mabunda from Olifantsfontein Police Station in Gauteng and Sergeant Tlou Johannes Chokoe of the Westenburg Detective Unit in Limpopo.

Crime Intelligence Team of the Year: This award went to the National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team. In the space of two years, the team investigated 134 cases of kidnappings where ransom demands had been made.

Community Policing Forum of the Year: This award was scooped by Bethelsdorp CPF in the Eastern Cape. The good working relationship between the CPF and the Victim Support Centre led to the community having more faith in the police.

Family Violence Child Protection, Sexual Offences Investigating (FCS) Unit’s Team of the Year: The winners were King William’s Town FCS led by Lt-Col NW Mbalo. DM

Keep an eye out in Daily Maverick: We will be publishing more articles by Vincent Cruywagen on some of the country’s award-winning cops.