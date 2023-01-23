Captain Siphumeza Lusasa (37) and Warrant Officer Roger Sinegugu Mavundla (age unknown) were killed at the weekend. (Photos: Supplied)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) lost two of its members on Saturday in separate incidents.

Captain Siphumeza Lusasa (37) was attached to the Muizenberg SAPS Support Services. He was fatally wounded while on standby duty at Epakini, one of Khayelitsha’s popular hangout spots. The venue is near the Lingelethu Police Station.

Police sources say they received a report of a stabbing in Spine Road behind the police station at about 9.40pm on Saturday.

According to Hawks Western Cape spokesperson Zinzi Hani, it is alleged the officer was involved in an argument with a woman when the suspect – apparently the woman’s boyfriend – attacked the officer, stabbing him multiple times.

“A member of the public, who was on the scene, transported the officer to Khayelitsha Hospital where he was unfortunately declared dead on arrival. The suspect allegedly fled the scene,” said Hani.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

It was later established that the suspect is a 40-year-old male nurse. He handed himself over to the police on Sunday.

“He will be making his first appearance at the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.”

Meanwhile, a second officer was killed – together with three family members – by unknown gunmen in the Nzimakwe location in Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed that Hawks members from the Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the murders that happened on Saturday.

“It is alleged that an off-duty police member and his three family members were fatally shot by unknown suspects whilst they were entering their residence. The motive for the killings is unknown and no arrest has been made at this stage.” DM