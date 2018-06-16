World Cup 2018: Group standings, results fixtures and highlights

All the important bits from the 2018 World Cup in Russia all in one place.
Hosts Russia could not have wished for a better start to their own FIFA World Cup following their resounding 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Watch the highlights here.
Jose Gimenez was the unlikely 89th-minute match winner as Uruguay defeated an Egypt side short of star man Mohamed Salah 1-0 in their World Cup opener on Friday. Watch the highlights here.
Iran’s players stormed the pitch at full-time as if they had won the World Cup rather than just their opening match after an own goal from Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz gifted them a dramatic 1-0 victory on Friday. Watch the highlights here.
Hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational free-kick two minutes from time earned Portugal a 3-3 draw with Spain in a pulsating World Cup Group B encounter on Friday. Watch the highlights here.
France beat Australia 2-1 in their opening World Cup match on Saturday after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was used for the first time in the competition’s history. Watch the highlights here.
Fixtures will be updated daily.
15:00 Argentina vs Iceland
18:00 Peru vs Denmark
21:00 Croatia vs Nigeria. DM
Russia's economy is smaller than Texas, New York or California. They do have better vodka though.