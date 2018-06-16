#Russia2018

World Cup 2018: Group standings, results fixtures and highlights

By Daily Maverick 16 June 2018
Caption
Paul Pogba of France (L) reacts with teammates after scoring the 2-1 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Australia in Kazan, Russia, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

All the important bits from the 2018 World Cup in Russia all in one place.

Group A

Hosts Russia could not have wished for a better start to their own FIFA World Cup following their resounding 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Watch the highlights here.

Jose Gimenez was the unlikely 89th-minute match winner as Uruguay defeated an Egypt side short of star man Mohamed Salah 1-0 in their World Cup opener on Friday. Watch the highlights here.

Group B

Iran’s players stormed the pitch at full-time as if they had won the World Cup rather than just their opening match after an own goal from Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz gifted them a dramatic 1-0 victory on Friday. Watch the highlights here.

Hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational free-kick two minutes from time earned Portugal a 3-3 draw with Spain in a pulsating World Cup Group B encounter on Friday. Watch the highlights here.

Group C

France beat Australia 2-1 in their opening World Cup match on Saturday after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was used for the first time in the competition’s history. Watch the highlights here.

Group D

Fixtures on 16 June

15:00 Argentina vs Iceland
18:00 Peru vs Denmark
21:00 Croatia vs Nigeria. DM

0