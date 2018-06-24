#Russia2018

Colombia boost World Cup last 16 hopes by eliminating Poland

By AFP 24 June 2018

Radamel Falcao of Colombia celebrates after scoring the 0-2 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Colombia in Kazan, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Colombia brushed aside Poland 3-0 in Kazan on Sunday to boost their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stage as captain Radamel Falcao starred with a goal and an assist.

Radamel Falcao, Yerry Mina and Juan Cuadrado scored their maiden World Cup goals as stylish Colombia boosted their last 16 hopes with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Poland on Sunday.

In a match destined to see the loser sent home after the group stages, Colombia overcame a nervous start against Adam Nawalka’s men to move up to third place in Group H, one point behind Japan and Senegal.

The disappointing Poland became the first European side eliminated from the tournament.

The South Americans’ bid for a place in the last 16 will be determined by the results from their final game with Senegal, who drew 2-2 with Japan earlier in the day.

Colombia’s march to the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago came thanks to James Rodriguez’s six-goal tally for ‘Los Cafeteros’.

And days after a troublesome calf injury restricted him to a half-hour cameo role as 10-man Colombia stumbled to a 2-1 defeat against Japan, the Bayern Munich midfielder was back to his best.

Starting alongside Juan Quintero and Cuadrado on the right, Colombia’s ultra-offensive starting line-up was a forewarning.

After riding a tense start that forced Mina and then Wilmar Barrios to react quickly to thwart early threats from Robert Lewandowski, Colombia eventually got into their stride.

Cuadrado was wasteful on several occasions when finding space deep on the right flank.

The Juventus winger’s trickery would eventually pay dividends, but it was Falcao — who has dreamed all his life of scoring a World Cup goal — who turned on the style, dancing through the Polish defence to win the corner that led to Colombia’s opener.

Rodriguez’s short corner eventually found Quintero, whose smart through ball back to Rodriguez gave him time and space to curl a perfect left-footed cross that Mina rose to header powerfully past Szczesny on 40 minutes.

Colombia resumed in positive fashion, Cuadrado holding up well to set up Falcao for a first-time drive that sailed over Szczesny’s crossbar.

A Colombia counter saw Falcao’s drive from the edge of the area deflected out for a corner.

Nawalka replaced Dawid Kownacki with the more experienced Kamil Grosicki and the switch almost paid dividends.

Only the bravery of goalkeeper David Ospina saved Colombia from conceding what looked like the equaliser when he rushed out to block from Lewandowski after the Bayern Munich striker did well to get a shot away from a long ball from midfield.

Poland threatened again, but when Lewandowski got his head to a cross into the area he was marked by both Mina and Davinson Sanchez.

Colombia, however, were not to be denied.

When right-back Sanitago Arias found Quintero, the midfielder sliced Poland’s defence apart with a low pass that found Falcao on the run before he beat Szczesny down low with the outside of his right boot.

Five minutes later, Rodriguez produced arguably the assist of the night, drawing several Polish players on the left flank before somehow finding Cuadrado on the run with a superb cross-field pass that the pacey winger tucked away. DM

Extended match highlights are available on Fifa’s YouTube channel.

Gallery

AFP

MNANGAGWA ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT DRAMA

Fears for credibility of July elections as Zimbabwe President escapes bid on his life

By Daily Maverick Staff Reporter

#Russia2018

Group A: Standings and scenarios for the last 16

Antoinette Muller
2 hours ago
2 mins

#Russia2018

Group B: Standings and scenarios for the last 16

Antoinette Muller
2 hours ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

Erdogan declares victory in Turkish presidential poll

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

King of Queen’s! Cilic saves match point to beat Djokovic for title

AFP 3 hours ago

#Russia2018

Honda hits late Japan leveller to blow World Cup group wide open

AFP 6 hours ago

#Russia2018

Kane you believe it! England into last 16 after Panama rout

AFP 9 hours ago

#Russia2018

A full guide to which teams can qualify for the last 16 and how
Antoinette Muller 2 hours ago
5 mins

Stephen Hawking held a party for time travellers. He sent the invitation out the day after. Nobody attended.

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Day 11 of the World Cup

Antoinette Muller 2 hours ago
4 mins

The World Cup Day That Was

#Russia2018: Kane is able, history of ages and trouble looms for Shaqiri and Xhaka

Antoinette Muller
2 hours ago
3 mins

#Russia2018

Colombia boost World Cup last 16 hopes by eliminating Poland

AFP
3 hours ago
3 mins

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 148 – KAKTUS FILES #11: War and Pieces (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys
8 hours ago
< 1 min

The Cannabis Chronicles

NPA, SAPS and other enemies of the people

Kevin Bloom
21 JUN
8 mins
0