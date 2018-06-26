#Russia2018

In pictures: France top Group C, Denmark second after snoozefest

By AFP 26 June 2018

Danish players celebrate with supporters after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and France in Moscow, Russia, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

France topped World Cup Group C on Tuesday after the first 0-0 draw of the tournament against Denmark, a result that also sees the Scandinavians progress as runners-up.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick‘s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.  

Read our guide to group scenarios and an explanation of tie-breakers here.

France secured first place ahead of Denmark in Group C on Tuesday following a 0-0 draw in Moscow that could set up a heavyweight World Cup clash with Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the last 16.

Olivier Giroud (R) of France in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and France in Moscow, Russia, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Didier Deschamps’ side dominated possession but struggled to create any clear-cut chances against a determined Denmark, who will likely meet Croatia for a place in the quarter-finals.

Supporters of France arrive to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and France at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

France have scored just three times in three games in Russia, including a penalty and an own goal, and it was another disjointed display from one of the title favourites.

They will discover their opponents in the next round later on Tuesday, with Argentina needing to beat Nigeria in Saint Petersburg to stand a chance of qualifying.

Christian Eriksen of Denmark (bottom) and Thomas Lemar of France in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and France in Moscow, Russia, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Antoine Griezmann of France (L) is tackled by Mathias Jorgensen of Denmark during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and France in Moscow, Russia, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Deschamps rested captain Hugo Lloris and Paul Pogba, with the Manchester United midfielder a booking away from suspension, while Kylian Mbappe was also left out among six changes.

Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, 33, made his first appearance at a major tournament, having been an unused substitute at the last three European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

After much debate about the video assistant referee (VAR) following further controversy on Monday, it was inevitable any penalty area tussles would prompt strong appeals at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel gestures during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and France in Moscow, Russia, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

There have already been 20 penalties given at this World Cup, a tournament record before the group stage has even concluded.

Denmark’s Martin Braithwaite laid an early claim after going down under pressure from Presnel Kimpembe, although there appeared minimal contact at best.

France had a penalty shout of their own when Henrik Dalsgaard slid in on Lucas Hernandez, with Kasper Schmeichel tipping behind Olivier Giroud’s looping follow-up effort.

Committed play from Thomas Delaney saw him release Andreas Cornelius down the left flank but Christian Eriksen was unable to apply a finishing touch as Mandanda and Hernandez combined to clear.

Players of Denmark celebrate with fans after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and France in Moscow, Russia, 26 June 2018. The match ended 0-0. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Antoine Griezmann then shot tamely at Schmeichel from 20 yards, the Atletico Madrid forward’s biggest contribution coming just before the break when he sparked a threatening counter that drew a cynical foul from Mathias Jorgensen.

A bystander for long periods, Mandanda was nearly caught out by a speculative Eriksen free-kick as he spilled before pouncing on the rebound just ahead of Cornelius.

A miscued clearance from Djibril Sidibe soon presented Eriksen with another chance, the Tottenham star dragging wide of the target on this occasion.

Nabil Fekir was introduced for Griezmann for the final 20 minutes, and the Lyon forward looked lively right away as he hammered a shot just the wrong side of the post.

Mbappe was introduced late on for an ineffective Ousmane Dembele, but it was again Fekir who went closest to ending the impasse with a low, bouncing shot that forced Schmeichel into a sharp save.

Loud jeers from a sold-out crowd of 78,011 greeted the final whistle although it was a result that suited both sides as Denmark, now unbeaten in 18 matches, reached the latter stages of the World Cup for the first time since 2002.  DM

Extended match highlights are available on Fifa’s YouTube channel.

Gallery

AFP

TRAINSPOTTER

Khaya Sithole – Saica’s Robin Hood or straight up hoodlum?

By Richard Poplak

Africa

ISS Today: AU summit 31 – Reconfiguring the African Peace Facility post-Cotonou

Ndubuisi Christian Ani for ISS TODAY
10 mins ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

GroundUp: HIV treatment programme doing well but there’s a long way to go

Ashleigh Furlong for GroundUp
21 mins ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Brexit bill becomes law, allowing UK to leave the EU

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

EU says Harley-Davidson move a ‘consequence’ of US tariffs

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Last straw for McDonald’s, Burger King in Mumbai plastic ban

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

UK lawmakers approve expanding London’s Heathrow airport

AFP 13 hours ago

Gauteng Transport

War talk: Taxi operators threaten authorities over impounded vehicles
Bheki C. Simelane 4 hours ago
5 mins

A Twitter analysis of Justin Bieber's account found that around half of his followers are fake accounts.

ANALYSIS

As ANC starts work on its 2019 election manifesto, major problems remain unresolved

Qaanitah Hunter 16 hours ago
5 mins

GroundUp

Battle for Bo-Kaap’s future

GroundUp
35 mins ago
6 mins

Op-Ed

David Goldblatt: The Art of Capturing a New truth

Pippa Green
17 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

Talking ‘bout economic revolution: Never mind Rwanda and China, we have to find our own path

Stephen Grootes
17 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

Sorry, but the NHI Bill is just not the right medicine

Sasha Stevenson
17 hours ago
5 mins
0