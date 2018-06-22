#Russia2018

World Cup results: Musa strikes twice for Nigeria to leave Iceland dream in tatters

By AFP 22 June 2018

Ahmed Musa of Nigeria celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Group D keeps on giving.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick‘s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.  For the latest highlights, results and standings from all the groups, click here.

Ahmed Musa struck twice to become the first Nigerian to score at two World Cups Friday as the Super Eagles secured a crucial 2-0 win over Iceland, who missed a penalty.

The African side will secure a spot in the knockout stage if they beat Argentina on Tuesday in Group D’s final round of fixtures.

A draw would be enough to eliminate the Argentines but would leave Nigeria’s fate hinging on the outcome of Iceland’s game against Croatia.

Musa, who came into the starting line-up in place of Alex Iwobi, announced himself with two of the goals of the tournament so far.

Musa’s sweetly struck half-volley fired Nigeria into the lead just after half-time before he added a second with 15 minutes to go to make the Group D game safe.

Iceland got a lifeline in the 82nd minute with a VAR-awarded penalty but dead-ball specialist Gylfi Sigurdsson blazed over the bar.

With Croatia heading the group on six points Nigeria knew a second defeat would mean elimination and Iceland started brightest after coach Heimir Hallgrimsson changed to a 4-4-2 from the 4-5-1 he had used in the 1-1 draw with Argentina.

Alfred Finnbogason, who scored the equaliser against Argentina as a lone striker, was joined up front by Jon Bodvarsson and the pair quickly made an impact.

Captain Aron Gunnarsson launched a long throw into the box and, after Bodvarsson had made a nuisance of himself, a push gave Iceland a free-kick just outside the area.

Gylfi Sigurdsson struck it smoothly round the wall but 19-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was able to make the save high to his right.

Nigeria, with captain John Obi Mikel sitting deeper in midfield than against Croatia, slowly worked their way into the game with Victor Moses a constant threat on the right flank.

The pace inevitably dropped with the temperature still a stifling 31 Celsius at the 6:00 pm (1500 GMT) local time kickoff.

The match became a stalemate until 10 minutes before half-time when Iceland came close to opening the scoring but Leon Balogun’s glancing header just did enough to thwart Gylfi Sigurdsson and Birkir Bjarnason lurking at the back post.

And on the stroke of half-time Finnbogason came within a whisker of doubling his World Cup tally when he flashed wide Gylfi Sigurdsson’s whipped in free-kick.

Gerhot Rohr brought on wingback Tyronne Ebuehi for Bryan Idowu at the start of the second half and Nigeria came out full of running.

The tireless Moses was released down the right and his cross was met by Musa who teed up the ball deftly with the outside of his right foot before unleashing an unstoppable half-volley into the roof of the net.

As he wheeled away in celebration his knee caught Ragnar Sigurdsson in the back of the head and the Iceland defender needed treatment, a bandage and a change of shirt after sustaining a nasty cut.

Wilfred Ndidi forced Hannes Halldorsson into a fine fingertip save with a wickedly dipping shot from distance in the 58th minute.

Musa made the game safe with his second, controlling a long ball without breaking stride and beating Kari Arnason before rounding Halldorsson and powering his shot past two covering defenders on the line.  DM 

Extended match highlights are available on Fifa’s YouTube channel.

Gallery

AFP

Spotlight Analysis

Damning SIU report on Gauteng health is finally released, but will heads roll?

By Marcus Low

#Russia2018

World Cup results: Musa strikes twice for Nigeria to leave Iceland dream in tatters

AFP
2 hours ago
3 mins

North West

New premier has only months to do a really tough Job

Greg Nicolson & Orateng Lepodise
8 hours ago
4 mins

#Russia2018

Teary Neymar tears hits back at critics after finding his World Cup spark

AFP 1 hour ago

#Russia2018

World Cup results: Coutinho and Neymar to the rescue after penalty drama against Costa Rica

AFP 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

McIlroy confirmed for Sun City

News24 7 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Improving literacy rates, one library at a time
Neil Robinson 4 hours ago
4 mins

EMI records refused to allow the Beatles' Here comes the Sun to be placed on the Voyager spacecraft's record.

Youth Month

Emerging Voices: Disruptors from the Cape Flats use social media to bring about change in their communities

Suné Payne, Aphiwe Ngalo and Hlumela Dyantyi 5 hours ago
8 mins

Land Issue

SA gears up for public hearings on land – but logistical challenges are immense

Rebecca Davis
21 hours ago
5 mins

The Cannabis Chronicles

NPA, SAPS and other enemies of the people

Kevin Bloom
21 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

The lion hunt controversy: Why use bullets instead of cameras?

David Forbes
4 hours ago
7 mins

ISS Today

South Sudan peace process a work in progress

ISS Today
4 hours ago
4 mins
0