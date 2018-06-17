#Russia2018

World Cup highlights: Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland

By AFP 17 June 2018
Caption
Switzerland's midfielder Granit Xhaka applauds fans after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 17 June 2018. The match ended 1-1. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Neymar's Brazil were held 1-1 by Switzerland in their opening World Cup game at Rostov-on-Don on Sunday.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick‘s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.  For the latest highlights, results and standings from all the groups, click here.

Brazil’s bid for a sixth World Cup got off to a slow start as Switzerland withstood an early onslaught to snatch a 1-1 draw in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday.

On the day when holders Germany were shocked 1-0 by Mexico, Brazil’s tag as pre-tournament favourites looked justified in a dominant first-half capped by Philippe Coutinho’s wonder strike to open the scoring.

However, Brazil paid for their failure to kill the game off when Steven Zuber powered home an equaliser from Xherdan Shaqiri’s corner five minutes after the break.

The pressure will now be on Brazil to kickstart their campaign when they face Costa Rica on Friday.

Earlier, Serbia beat Los Ticos 1-0 to move to the top of Group F.

Coutinho had been handed a central role behind Neymar, on his first competitive game for four months, Gabriel Jesus and Willian in a line-up filled with attacking intent from coach Tite.

The five-time world champions went about their task of erasing the memories of a 7-1 thrashing by Germany on home soil four years ago purposefully early on.

Paulinho passed up a glorious chance when his scuffed effort from close range was turned behind by Yann Sommer.

It seemed a matter of time before Brazil’s pressure paid dividends and the opener arrived in stunning style on 20 minutes.

Barcelona’s record signing picked up a loose ball on the edge of the area and in trademark fashion bent the ball crashing in off Sommer’s far post.

Neymar looked bright despite his lack of match practice as he teased the Swiss defence provoking yellow cards for Stephan Lichtsteiner, Fabian Schar and Valon Behrami.

However, Brazil failed to build on their lead as Thiago Silva and Jesus headed off target from dangerous corners and were made to pay early in the second-half.

Switzerland had offered barely any attacking threat before levelling when Zuber took advantage of a gaping hole in the heart of the Brazilian defence to head home Shaqiri’s corner.

Forced back onto the front foot, Brazil turned to Neymar for a moment of inspiration but he could only blast into the side-netting before Coutinho sliced wide with a much simpler opportunity than the one from which he opened the scoring.

Brazil were unhappy that Zuber wasn’t penalised for a slight push on Miranda for the equaliser and felt hard done by again when Jesus tumbled under a challenge from Manuel Akanji inside the area with Mexican referee Cesar Ramos unmoved.

Tite’s men ended as they had begun with a series of chances for a late winner as Neymar and Roberto Firmino headed straight at Sommer before Miranda dragged a shot inches wide.

And deep into stoppage time Schar’s outstretched leg turned a goalbound effort from Silva wide as Switzerland held out for a vital point.  DM

Gallery

AFP

Preview

ANC NEC’s Monday, Monday, can’t trust that day. Or the provincial leaderships

By Qaanitah Hunter

Identity

Lut’s People: The struggle to be gay and Muslim in South Africa

Rebecca Davis & Haji Mohamed Dawjee
13 JUN
1 min

#Russia2018

World Cup highlights: Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland

AFP
3 hours ago
2 mins

#Russia2018

Sweden vs South Korea: Spy and ‘race’ claims rock World Cup

AFP 8 hours ago

#Russia2018

World Cup highlights: Kolarov hits stunner to help Serbia beat Costa Rica

AFP 9 hours ago

#Russia2018

Mladen Krstajic: Shaped by war and brandy, Serbia coach tackles World Cup

AFP 12 hours ago

#Russia2018

World Cup highlights: Modric schools Nigeria’s young guns

AFP 16 JUN

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 147 – KAKTUS FILES #10: Independence found and lost (Video)
Pieter-Dirk Uys 11 hours ago
< 1 min

The 2016 Rio Olympic medals are already showing defects including rusting and chipping.

Analysis

Politicians will struggle to woo ‘betrayed’ youth ahead of 2019 vote

Greg Nicolson 15 JUN
5 mins

MOTORING

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Titanium AT: Small car, big attitude

Deon Schoeman
15 JUN
7 mins

#Russia2018

The best World Cup goals (and non-goals) so far

Antoinette Muller
15 hours ago
3 mins

South Africa

Fallout over ‘panicked’ handling of sexual harassment cover-up claims rocks #UniteBehind

Suné Payne
15 JUN
4 mins

GroundUp

Photo Essay: Capetonians Observe Ramadan

GroundUp
15 JUN
3 mins
0