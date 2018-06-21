Kylian Mbappe of France (R) shake hands with France's head coach Didier Deschamps during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

France secured their spot in the World Cup knockout stage after beating Peru on Thursday.

Teenager Kylian Mbappe became France’s youngest World Cup goalscorer as they beat Peru 1-0 on Thursday to reach the last 16 and condemn the South Americans to an early exit.

France, one of the pre-tournament favourites, join Uruguay and hosts Russia in the knockout rounds with one group game to go.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe – aged 19 years and 183 days – underlined his rich talent and claimed his place in the French record books when he poked home in the first half.

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe became the youngest FIFA #WorldCup scorer for France with this goal that secured a spot for Les Bleus in the knockout stages. For all #WorldCup highlights >> https://t.co/Ortmv3vHzS pic.twitter.com/rVhhueA2kY — SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 21, 2018

Didier Deschamps’ side face Denmark on Tuesday with top spot in Group C up for grabs but progression to the next stage assured.

In contrast, Peru face Australia with their fate sealed and just pride to play for in front of their passionate and large following that has decamped to Russia.

Some Peru fans were in tears even before kick-off — a generation of Peruvians have never known their country in the World Cup before.

The South Americans’ last appearance was in 1982 and they made this like a home game, ensuring their red and white dominated the Yekaterinburg Arena.

That included the two enormous temporary stands that stretch high above both ends, exposed to the elements, where Peru fans bobbed and bounced to keep warm.

Paul Pogba, the Manchester United midfielder who a few days ago called himself “the most criticised player in the world”, flashed a drive wide and defender Raphael Varane did likewise from a header.

With 15 minutes gone, Pogba and France began to impose themselves.

Antoine Griezmann drove straight at goalkeeper Pedro Gallese after Olivier Giroud — starting in place of Ousmane Dembele — set up the Atletico Madrid forward.

Deschamps had clearly told his side, disappointing in beating Australia 2-1 in their opener, to go long and use Giroud’s physicality.

Peru’s best outlet in the first half was rampaging full-back Luis Advincula, who had the beating of defender Lucas Hernandez down France’s left flank.

Peru, unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Denmark in their first game, took until the half-hour to have their first serious chance, with recalled skipper Paolo Guerrero stinging the legs of Hugo Lloris.

France captain Lloris, making his 100th appearance for his country, was a bystander for long periods.

On 34 minutes France went in front. Pogba cleverly played in Giroud, his shot took a deflection and looped over Gallese, allowing Mbappe to stab into an open net.

New-found confidence ran through the French and Hernandez should have made it 2-0 just before the break.

As in the first half, Peru made the better start to the second and midfielder Pedro Aquino arrowed a long-distance rocket onto Lloris’s upright.

But for all their possession, Peru – in their distinctive white kit with red sash – caused the French defence few problems.

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti was imperious alongside Real Madrid’s Varane.

France coach Didier Deschamps said he took great satisfaction for his team’s victory.

Peru pinned back the France defence in the second half in Yekaterinburg but could not find a way through and exit the tournament after two defeats.

“We suffered in the second half. They were in a real rhythm and we had trouble breaking it — this is a good Peruvian team,” Deschamps told TF1 television.

“But we’ve qualified. That was our aim and I am very satisfied with what the players produced.”

“Our objective for the third match will be to secure first place in the group, but first of all we are going to savour it because we have won two matches and that is not the case for everyone,” Deschamps said. DM

Match highlights are available on Fifa’s YouTube channel.