Corruption audits, estate battles, and SA’s ‘juicy’ economic milestone

The Pretoria High Court has delivered a damning judgment against advocate Luzelle Adams. (Photo: X)

By Nonkululeko Njilo. In a damning ruling, a court found that Advocate Luzelle Adams acted selfishly while overseeing Mosiuoa Lekota’s finances, leading to more than R2m allegedly being misappropriated during his incapacity. Read more.

Illustrative image: Justice Raymond Zondo (Photo: Gallo\Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier) | Lucky Montana (Photo: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) | Ryan Marc Sacks (Photo: Gallo Images/Papi Morake) | Afro4000 locomotives (Photo: Wikipedia) | Prasa Logo (Source: prasa.com) | Sars Logo (Source: sars.gov.za)

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh. The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s R3.5bn ‘too tall’ locomotives contract was one of South Africa’s most costly procurement scandals. Newly obtained tax records offer compelling clues that link Prasa’s disgraced former CEO to a recipient of some of the botched deal’s allegedly illicit funds. Read more.

In this episode, Greg Nicolson and Nonkuleko Njilo unpack the Helen Suzman Foundation’s high-stakes court bid to remove Malema and explore the fallout of having a convicted leader vetting the Bench. Read more.

Joe Sibanyoni during the launched of the foundation in Menlyn, Pretoria. (Photo: @js foundation)

By Reitumetse Pilane. The extortion and money laundering case against taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni and his co-accused was struck off the roll by the Kwaggafontein Magistrates’ Court on Monday after State prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear in court. Read more.

Philip McLaren of Grey College during the Premier Interschools match between Paul Roos Gymnasium and Grey College at Paul Roos Gymnasium on 17 August 2024 in Stellenbosch. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

By Takudzwa Pongweni. From R9,500 commercialisation conferences to millions of livestream views, school sport is increasingly being drawn into a professionalised, high-pressure economy. Coaches, psychologists and parents say its educational and developmental purpose is being displaced by performance and profit, while legal experts warn that children risk being reduced to unpaid entertainers in a rapidly expanding youth sports industry. Read more.

By D Khosa. General Fannie Masemola’s court appearance over alleged Public Finance Management Act violations is not just about one contract – it shines a harsh light on systemic governance failures within the SAPS. When accountability falters at the highest level of policing, public trust, institutional integrity and the state’s ability to protect communities are all placed at risk. Read more.

Illustrative image: Sources generated with Google Gemini Flash Image 2.5

By Ed Stoddard. South Africa’s citrus sector, boosted by new technology and favourable conditions, has overtaken Spain as the top global exporter, promising growth despite rising agricultural costs. Read more.

An elephants enclosure at Joburg Zoo in July 2022. There are reportedly calls for three elephants being held in unsuitable conditions to be released from Joburg Zoo. (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake)

By Adam Cruise. The continued confinement of Lammie, Ramadiba and Mopane rests on an assumption that their needs can be met within the Johannesburg Zoo. The available evidence suggests that this assumption is no longer secure. An alternative exists. Read more.

Depressed and lonely broken human sculpture in water. Photo: iStock

By Herman Lategan. The country may be the canary in the coal mine for an epidemic of loneliness that knows no borders. So entrenched is its people’s social isolation that a lexicon for it has been spawned – words for degrees of disconnection, vanishing from society and dying alone and undiscovered. Read more.

The first time I went into my local coffee shop following my surgery and some recovery, I was welcomed back. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

By Tony Jackman. The post-operative musings of a man who loves his family. And for the bleakest days of his life, thought he was gone from them. Read more.