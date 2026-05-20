Masemola charges show how weak oversight continues to undermine SAPS

The court appearance of suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola on allegations of violating the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) is far more than a legal matter. It exposes a deeper governance problem inside the South African Police Service (SAPS) – one that should worry every South African.

The PFMA is meant to protect public resources and enforce transparent procurement. When the country’s top police official faces charges linked to a R228-million contract, it raises a critical question: If accountability cannot be guaranteed at the highest level, what confidence can the public have in the integrity of the institution as a whole?

Recent Auditor-General reports (2021-2025) repeatedly classify the SAPS as a high-risk department, citing persistent procurement deviations, contract management weaknesses, and recurring irregular expenditure. The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service’s annual oversight reports highlight a similar pattern – weakened controls, slow consequence management, and limited oversight capacity.

These are not isolated concerns. Contemporary research from the Institute for Security Studies, Public Affairs Research Institute and policing analysts such as David Bruce shows that SAPS leadership structures remain vulnerable to political interference, opaque decision-making, and declining ethical norms. These vulnerabilities contribute to an environment where governance failures become cyclical rather than exceptional.

Breakdowns in leadership

Past commissions – including Marikana and Khayelitsha – have already warned of breakdowns in leadership, accountability and police oversight. Many of those recommendations remain unimplemented. Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts continues to raise similar concerns today, often with limited follow-up.

Against this backdrop, Masemola’s PFMA charges highlight a stark reality: the SAPS’ internal accountability systems are not functioning as they should.

When governance fails at the top:

procurement is easily distorted

whistleblowers face heightened danger

oversight bodies struggle to enforce compliance

junior officers internalise a culture where accountability is inconsistent

public trust deteriorates further

And public trust is already dangerously low, at a time when violent crime remains among the highest globally.

Urgent reforms are unavoidable. The SAPS must implement real-time procurement oversight, professionalise senior leadership appointments, strengthen civilian and parliamentary accountability structures, and rebuild an ethics-based organisational culture. These are not abstract recommendations – they are necessary conditions for restoring institutional integrity.

General Masemola is entitled to due process. But regardless of the legal outcome, the institutional crisis that allowed this situation to arise must not be ignored.

SA is approaching an inflection point. Without meaningful reform, the SAPS risks losing the credibility required to fulfil its constitutional mandate. The PFMA charges are not simply another headline – they are a national alarm bell.

If ignored, the cost will not be measured in court papers, but in communities left unprotected. DM