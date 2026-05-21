Watch: Julius Malema — Conviction, sentencing, and the battle for the JSC

Can a man sentenced to five years’ imprisonment fairly participate in the appointment of the nation’s judges? Despite his recent stadium-shooting conviction, Julius Malema retains his seat on the Judicial Service Commission, sparking a legal firestorm. In this episode, Greg Nicolson and Nonkuleko Njilo unpack the Helen Suzman Foundation’s high-stakes court bid to remove Malema and explore the fallout of having a convicted leader vetting the Bench.

Read more here.

Hosted by: Nonkululeko Njilo & Greg Nicolson

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

You can listen to the podcast everywhere, including YouTube, Apple Podcast and Spotify!

Support journalism that protects democracy. Become a Maverick Insider. DM