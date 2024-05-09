Members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit assault people on the N1 highway in Gauteng on Monday, 3 July. (Photo: Screengrabs from Twitter)

The court case involving eight members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit who were allegedly caught on camera assaulting the occupants of a car on the N1 highway in Johannesburg resumed in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 6 May after a six-month postponement.

The authenticity of video footage of the alleged assault and alcohol bottles in the victims’ vehicle were central topics during this week’s court proceedings.

In his cross-examination of the complainants, defence lawyer Mswazi Makhubele painted a picture of a reckless driver who posed a threat to the presidential convoy and needed to be stopped.

Makhubele said the driver’s blue Polo Vivo repeatedly obstructed Mashatile’s convoy as it wove in and out of it. He said the complainants’ narrative of what happened contradicted that of the accused.

The complainants reported that while they were on the N1 highway en route to Pretoria from Johannesburg, a black SUV drove alongside their vehicle and an occupant pointed a firearm at them. More SUVs boxed in their vehicle, forcing them to the side of the highway.

They said the SUVs’ occupants attempted to smash their vehicle’s windows and assaulted them. They feared they were being hijacked.

However, the accused claimed the Polo driver ignored hand signals to slow down and they boxed it in to prevent it from colliding with vehicles in the motorcade. They said they did this to protect South Africa’s second citizen, Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The eight accused are Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Posmo Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesiba Aggrie Ramabu and Moses Fhatuwani.

They face a range of charges, including pointing a firearm, malicious damage to property, reckless and negligent driving, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, attempting to defeat the administration of justice and assault by way of threats.

The eight officers are out on bail of R10,000 each and returned to work after being suspended for 60 days on full pay. The case has been postponed until 29 July. DM

