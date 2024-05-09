BLUE LIGHT BULLIES
Mashatile’s convoy was threatened by driver, trial of VIP protection unit members told
Defence lawyer Mswazi Makhubele painted a picture of a reckless driver who posed a threat to the presidential convoy and needed to be stopped.
The court case involving eight members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit who were allegedly caught on camera assaulting the occupants of a car on the N1 highway in Johannesburg resumed in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 6 May after a six-month postponement.
The authenticity of video footage of the alleged assault and alcohol bottles in the victims’ vehicle were central topics during this week’s court proceedings.
Watch: Motorist viciously assaulted by members of police’s VIP Unit | News24
In his cross-examination of the complainants, defence lawyer Mswazi Makhubele painted a picture of a reckless driver who posed a threat to the presidential convoy and needed to be stopped.
Makhubele said the driver’s blue Polo Vivo repeatedly obstructed Mashatile’s convoy as it wove in and out of it. He said the complainants’ narrative of what happened contradicted that of the accused.
The complainants reported that while they were on the N1 highway en route to Pretoria from Johannesburg, a black SUV drove alongside their vehicle and an occupant pointed a firearm at them. More SUVs boxed in their vehicle, forcing them to the side of the highway.
They said the SUVs’ occupants attempted to smash their vehicle’s windows and assaulted them. They feared they were being hijacked.
However, the accused claimed the Polo driver ignored hand signals to slow down and they boxed it in to prevent it from colliding with vehicles in the motorcade. They said they did this to protect South Africa’s second citizen, Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
The eight accused are Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Posmo Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesiba Aggrie Ramabu and Moses Fhatuwani.
They face a range of charges, including pointing a firearm, malicious damage to property, reckless and negligent driving, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, attempting to defeat the administration of justice and assault by way of threats.
The eight officers are out on bail of R10,000 each and returned to work after being suspended for 60 days on full pay. The case has been postponed until 29 July. DM
Timeline of events:
- 2 July 2023, around 4pm: The occupants of a car are assaulted on the N1 between Johannesburg and Pretoria. The incident is reported by VIP unit members to convoy leader Lieutenant Colonel Shange. It is registered at 11.45pm on the same day, with some of the details omitted from the report, particularly the assault.
- 3 July 2023, evening: A video of the assault captured by a witness, who wants to remain anonymous, goes viral after being shared on Facebook by Anton Philipus Jacobus Koen.
- 4 July 2023: The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the SA Police Service begin an investigation to track down the VIP unit in the video and the alleged victims. Mashatile’s office confirms members of his protection unit were involved.
- 5 July 2023: SA National Defence Union confirms that the men allegedly assaulted are SANDF members and one is a member of the union. The SAPS says a case against the officers attached to Mashatile’s security unit has been opened. Ipid conducts interviews with the alleged victims and SAPS members.
- 5 July 2023: Koen receives a threatening message on his cellphone via SMS, which reads: “Good day Mr Koen, we do not take kind [sic] to the footage that you supplied the media. You have made a lot of enemies in specialised units. We will deal with you…”
- 10 July 2023: The officers are placed on suspension with full pay.
- 23 July 2023: The officers hand themselves over to Ipid.
- 24 July 2023: The officers make their first appearance in court for a bail application.
- 26 July 2023: The officers make a second appearance in court to continue their bail application.
- 27 July 2023: The case is postponed to 1 August 2023.
- 1 August 2023: The officers are granted R10,000 bail and the matter is postponed until 27 September 2023.
- 27 September 2023: The matter is postponed to 9 November 2023.
- 9 November 2023: The matter is postponed to 6 May for trial.
- 9 May 2024: The matter is postponed to 29 July.
