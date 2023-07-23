Defend Truth

Blue Light Bullies 

Firearms and assault charges for VIP Protection Unit officers after N1 attack

Firearms and assault charges for VIP Protection Unit officers after N1 attack
Members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit assault people on the N1 highway in Gauteng on Monday, 3 July. (Photo: Screengrabs from Twitter)
By Julia Evans
23 Jul 2023
0

The eight VIP protection officers involved in a brutal N1 assault on motorists are to be officially charged on Sunday morning and will face serious charges ranging from assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm to the pointing of a firearm and malicious damage to property. They are due to appear in court on Monday.

Assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and the illegal pointing of a firearm are the charges being brought against eight VIP police officers who were allegedly involved in a brutal assault on motorists on the N1 in Gauteng earlier in July. 

Robbie Raburabu, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), set out these charges and said the eight will be in court on Monday 24 July 2023.

Ipid started its investigation on 4 July. 

Raburabu added that the victims of the assault were traced to the South African National Defence Force headquarters in Thaba Tshwane where they are trainers. 

“The suspects will hand themselves over tonight at the police station where they will be processed in preparation for their appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow,” Raburabu said.

The eight police officers have been suspended in terms of SAPS disciplinary regulations since Monday, 10 July, SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said previously.

The officers are members of the SAPS Protection and Security Services programme attached to the protection detail of Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

They were caught on video by a motorist who filmed the attack on three people on the N1 highway between Johannesburg and Pretoria. 

The video, which grabbed the public’s attention on social media, shows how the police officers, driving a black BMW, stopped on the N1, dragged a man to the edge of the road and began punching and kicking him. 

The video also shows another man who appears to be lying unconscious on the side of the road.

Shortly after the incident, Mashatile’s office confirmed that the suspect belonged to his protection unit but said he was not in the vehicle. 

After the incident, there were several calls for the VIP Protection Units to be reigned in. 

The officers will be named once they have appeared in court. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa forced to shrink Putin's world to manage risk to SA's global reputation, Agoa trade privileges
Maverick News

Ramaphosa forced to shrink Putin's world to manage risk to SA's global reputation, Agoa trade privileges
Oppenheimer: Simply mind-blowing 
Maverick Life

Oppenheimer: Simply mind-blowing 
Gordhan promises that ‘even if the long wires don’t come, electricity will come’ at launch of containerised microgrid project 
Maverick News

Gordhan promises that ‘even if the long wires don’t come, electricity will come’ at launch of containerised microgrid project 
Putin’s BRICS no-show: good news for Ramaphosa; Zuma’s jail time dilemma; and the role of art in our scroll-by world
Magazine

Putin’s BRICS no-show: good news for Ramaphosa; Zuma’s jail time dilemma; and the role of art in our scroll-by world
Welcome to Barbieland, where not everything is perfect as it seems
Maverick Life

Welcome to Barbieland, where not everything is perfect as it seems

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa forced to shrink Putin's world to manage risk to SA's global reputation, Agoa trade privileges
Maverick News

Ramaphosa forced to shrink Putin's world to manage risk to SA's global reputation, Agoa trade privileges
SA narrowly avoids economic catastrophe as Putin takes Pretoria’s ‘get out of jail free’ card
Op-eds

SA narrowly avoids economic catastrophe as Putin takes Pretoria’s ‘get out of jail free’ card
Gordhan promises that ‘even if the long wires don’t come, electricity will come’ at launch of containerised microgrid project 
Maverick News

Gordhan promises that ‘even if the long wires don’t come, electricity will come’ at launch of containerised microgrid project 
Els calls for PGA board to resign as compatriot Christo Lamprecht keeps composure to lead Open
Maverick News

Els calls for PGA board to resign as compatriot Christo Lamprecht keeps composure to lead Open
Johannesburg’s emergency call for engineers, gas-detection experts after CBD explosion exposes dire skills gap
Maverick News

Johannesburg’s emergency call for engineers, gas-detection experts after CBD explosion exposes dire skills gap

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options