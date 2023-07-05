Defend Truth

BLUE LIGHT BULLIES

Calls to rein in VIP convoys mount as charges filed against Mashatile’s protection unit

Calls to rein in VIP convoys mount as charges filed against Mashatile’s protection unit
A screenshot from the video of the assault of three men by Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protection unit on the N1 in Johannesburg. (Screenshot: Twitter)
By Michelle Banda
05 Jul 2023
0

The authorities appear to be taking action against members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security unit who were shown on film viciously assaulting three military trainees on the N1. Many questions remain unanswered, but one victim described events leading up to the assault.

It’s been more than two days since the video that appears to show members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security unit punching and kicking Joburg motorists and passengers on the N1 highway was widely circulated. While speculation is rife, facts are sparse.

However, one victim’s account has been revealed by the South African National Defence Union (Sandu).

Sandu national secretary Pikkie Greeff confirmed that the three men filmed being assaulted are SANDF members and one is a member of the union.

Greeff said he had been in touch with one of the victims, who had shared what had transpired leading to the assault:

“The victims were en route to Pretoria from Johannesburg when a black SUV appeared next to their vehicle while one of the occupants in the SUV was pointing a firearm at the victims’ vehicle.

“The victims’ vehicle was subsequently boxed in by more SUVs and forced to the left side of the N1 highway. The occupants of the SUVs exited their vehicles, surrounding the victims’ vehicle and attempted to smash the windscreen of the victims’ vehicle.

“Upon not being successful in that attempt, the assailants proceeded to smash the back window of the victims’ vehicle and assault the occupants of that vehicle.”

Officers charged

While investigations are ongoing, SAPS has confirmed that a case against the officers attached to Mashatile’s security unit has been opened.

According to SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, the officers face charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, pointing a firearm and malicious damage to property.

“The case has been registered at the Sandton police station. Three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. We are also investigating a case of pointing a firearm and malicious damage to property,” Mathe said.

“That matter, according to the procedure, has been transferred and escalated to Ipid [the Independent Police Investigative Directorate] and they are responsible for the investigation. It is again their mandate to take the necessary action, which may also lead to arrests of these SAPS members.

“But on our side, we have instituted internal departmental processes that are currently unfolding. We are also at a stage where we have served these members with the notice of suspension.”

Read in Daily Maverick: Ipid to probe vicious assault on motorists by Paul Mashatile’s security unit as rage ignites across SA

Robbie Raburabu, national Ipid spokesperson, told Daily Maverick that Ipid investigators helped the victims to open the case. Raburabu added that the motive for the assault has not been established and that the victims are in the care of their employer, the SANDF.

This comes after Ipid conducted interviews with the victims and SAPS members on Tuesday.

Political pressure

In the meantime, political parties and civil society are calling for swift action to be taken against the members of Mashatile’s security unit.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told the media the assault of civilians by Mashatile’s security detail was a serious blight on the police service as a whole. Mbalula further called on Ipid to thoroughly investigate the matter.

“We accordingly urge Ipid to investigate this matter, that the alleged perpetrators of this violence be immediately suspended and ensure consequence management in this regard should they be found to be in the wrong.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts

The DA said it was launching a campaign to end police brutality.

“While the DA welcomes the suspension of the VIP officers and the fact that they have been charged with assault among other charges, more still needs to be done,” the party’s Andrew Whitfield said.

He said the party was calling for a ban on blue lights and reckless driving by VIP convoys; the demilitarisation of police as per reports from the Marikana Commission; and increased Ipid independence.

The EFF in Gauteng condemned the assault and urged National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Fanie Masemola to ensure the investigations were prompt and that the offenders were arrested. 

“Knowing how toothless the Ipid is when it comes to dealing with such cases, the EFF commits to make a follow-up to guard against victimisation and ensure that justice is served,” the party said.

IFP national parliamentary caucus member for police, Zandile Majozi, said: “The IFP will continue to monitor this situation and calls on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to speed up the process of getting justice for the victims and holding these officers accountable.”

“Put the VIP protection members involved in the incident in jail!” ActionSA leader Herman Masahaba said.

Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane called for Mashatile to visit the families of the victims and apologise.

Civil society group Action Society has launched a campaign against police brutality with a call to “Ban the #BlueLightMafia”. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa
Maverick News

‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa
Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Maverick News

Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Underdog Dricus du Plessis to face ‘The Reaper’ in last obstacle to UFC title shot
Maverick News

Underdog Dricus du Plessis to face ‘The Reaper’ in last obstacle to UFC title shot
‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Maverick News

‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
Maverick News

Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity

TOP READS IN SECTION

Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
Maverick News

Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
IPID to probe vicious assault on motorists by Paul Mashatile’s security unit as rage ignites across SA
Maverick News

IPID to probe vicious assault on motorists by Paul Mashatile’s security unit as rage ignites across SA
‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Maverick News

‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Maverick News

Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa
Maverick News

‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options