Eight VIP officers attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s protection unit appear in Randburg magistrate's court – unmasked for the first time. (Photo: Michelle Banda)

On Thursday the eight VIP members accused of assaulting motorists on the N1 highway in Johannesburg in July 2023 made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate Court – and were for the first time not masked.

The eight accused are Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Posmo Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesiba Aggrie Ramabu and Moses Fhatuwani.

They face a range of charges, including pointing a firearm, malicious damage to property, reckless and negligent driving, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, attempt to defeat the administration of justice and assault by way of threats.

Their case was postponed for the trial set for 6–10 May 2024. State prosecutor, Elize Le Roux, committed to disclosing the case details no later than 6 January 2024. Meanwhile, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane expressed confidence in the State’s evidence, despite previous criticism by the presiding magistrate of the case’s perceived weakness.

Initially, the Randburg magistrates’ court Magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhabisi blasted the State’s case and declared it weak, which led to the accused being granted R10,000 bail on 1 August 2023. This came after they had handed themselves to the Sandton Police Station on 22 July 2023.

At the time of arrest, the accused had been placed on suspension on full pay as of the 10 July 2023 following the assault incident on 2 July.

The VIP members have since returned to work but are not functional after their suspension reached the 60-day expiry date, according to the national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“In line with the SAPS disciplinary regulations, the suspension is for 60 days; thereafter the suspension is automatically lifted if the internal process is still under way. The officers are not operational and would be based in the office. The internal departmental investigation has been finalised and the divisional commissioner for protection security services has appointed functionaries to proceed with the disciplinary process,” she said.

As the legal proceedings continue, the accused remain out on bail, adding another layer to the unfolding narrative of this high-profile case. DM

Timeline of events: