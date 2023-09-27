Seven of the eight VIP members attached to Deputy Mashatile’s protection unit appear before Randburg Magistrate Court on 27 September, 2023. (Photo: Michelle Banda)

The state has reversed its stance and is now set to conduct an identification parade (ID parade) in the case involving eight VIP members attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s protection unit. These individuals stand accused of assaulting motorists on a Gauteng highway. The ID parade is scheduled for 18 October.

This decision marks a significant shift from the state’s initial position, which argued against conducting the parade, citing concerns that the assaulted men feared for their safety and that it might intimidate state witnesses.

Randburg Magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhabisi, during previous court appearances, had raised the alarm about the complainants’ inability to identify the roles of the accused. This lack of identification was a crucial element of the accused’s arguments in their successful bid for bail, which was granted on 1 August.

The case revolves around a widely circulated video that captured eight VIP members from Mashatile’s protection unit assaulting confirmed military trainees on the N1 highway in Johannesburg in July 2023.

Following their release on bail, the case briefly reappeared before the Randburg Magistrate Court on Wednesday. This appearance was prompted by the state’s perceived weak case, a point emphasised by Magistrate Mkhabisi.

The court had set the next hearing date for 27 September, granting the state additional time to gather evidence, including securing the testimony of the individual who recorded the footage and tracing the source of threatening messages received by security expert Anton Koen, who widely disseminated the video.

However, on Wednesday, the court announced that the case would be further postponed, this time until 9 November, 2023.

State prosecutor Elize Le Roux informed the court that the postponement was requested to conclude ongoing investigations, collect pending statements, and conduct the ID parade.

Simultaneously, the accused also requested a postponement to facilitate a change in legal representation. The previous counsel for accused 1 and 5 to 8 withdrew from the case, and now, all the accused will be represented by a single lawyer.

National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, speaking to the media after court proceedings, stated, “There is a prima facie case against all accused before the court, hence we enrolled the matter. This is after the prosecutor established that there are prospects of a successful prosecution. So ours now is a prosecution will be to place all relevant evidence before the court, and the court will decide in terms of the strength of the case”.

The eight accused are Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Posmo Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesiba Aggrie Ramabu, and Moses Fhatuwani.

They face a range of charges, including pointing a firearm, malicious damage to property, reckless and negligent driving, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, attempt to defeat the administration of justice, and assault by way of threats.

Despite the latest developments, the accused remain out on bail as the case continues to evolve. DM

