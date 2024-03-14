Defend Truth

THE GATHERING

Lack of State Capture prosecutions ignites fiery debate — it’s ‘unacceptable’, panellist declares

Lack of State Capture prosecutions ignites fiery debate — it’s ‘unacceptable’, panellist declares
Anton du Plessis and Judge Dennis Davis speak on the crime and corruption panel at The Gathering Twenty Twenty Four on 14 March 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
By Vincent Cruywagen
14 Mar 2024
0

One of the heated debates at Daily Maverick’s The Gathering Twenty Twenty Four, held on Thursday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, centred on the fact that none of the politicians identified in the State Capture report has gone on trial.

Judge Dennis Davis, who chaired this panel with Daily Maverick’s investigative journalist and author Caryn Dolley, found it frustrating that not a single high-profile politician has been charged.

The panel also included Anton du Plessis, the deputy national director of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont, DA shadow minister for justice Glynnis Breytenbach and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

On a question concerning the one major participant in State Capture who is before court, Du Plessis explained that the NPA has in the past five years convicted “700 senior government officials and enrolled more than 200 cases against some of the most senior public and private officials in the country”. The NPA was also trying to rebuild itself while trying to deal with 850,000 cases annually.

“What South Africa wants now is conviction in State Capture matters… that is not everything that accountability is about,” he said.

“We are moving forward; the progress is difficult and slow, but in a constitutional democracy convictions don’t come upfront in the process, they come at the end of the process.”

Of vital importance, Du Plessis reiterated, is that the NPA has to follow the evidence and not succumb to pressure.

Davis interjected, saying that in light of the fact that “we have got control of this, we don’t have time, so the question is when is this going to happen? Name just one of the people who already ruined this country if they were before the courts.”

Breytenbach echoed that none of the top people in the State Capture report is on the trial.

“Prosecuting conflict commercial matters takes time and I remain unconvinced that at least one or two of them should have been convicted already. The time taken is unacceptable. What the people of South Africa want to see is bums in jail and it is simply not happening,” she explained.

Michael Beaumont, Chrispin Phiri, Glynnis Breytenbach, Anton du Plessis, Judge Dennis Davis and Caryn Dolley at The Gathering Twenty Twenty Four. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Michael Beaumont, Chrispin Phiri and Glynnis Breytenbach on the crime and corruption panel. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

crime corruption state capture

Chrispin Phiri speaks on the crime and corruption panel. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Du Plessis underlined that 200 high-profile people are before the courts — former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma.

The spotlight was also placed on the independence of the NPA, which was raised by Beaumont. He said there are a lot of good people in uniform and in the NPA but their problem is a lack of political will.

Asked by Davis whether he was suggesting that the NPA wasn’t independent, he replied absolutely, citing that it relies on politicians to appoint its senior leadership, and for budgets.

“If we have a functional criminal justice system we would be against interest. The unity of the ANC, a functional justice system is not in the interest of the unity of the ANC.”

Du Plessis said the independence of the NPA to make decisions about prosecution is unquestionable and the current leadership of the NPA is not beholden to any political party.

“Where you are right is on the question of NPA is what we called operational and financial independence. We are moving towards the fact that we just created a new investigative directorate bill that is going to give us something really important that you need to tackle these complex matters and that is prosecution led investigation,” he said.

“Meaning prosecutors will work together with investigators that report to the prosecution – that is the model we see work internationally. This bill has been worked through Parliament and been signed off by the National Council of Provinces.”

Davis interjected, saying the NPA isn’t sufficiently independent because it is still anchored effectively by political control and the notion is that this should be an utterly and independent body.

Regarding crime intelligence, Breytenbach made a sweeping comment: “I don’t think it exists at the moment. It was completely destroyed by Richard Mdluli. He used the Covid-19 fund as his own bank personal account.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: 2024 elections

Mdluli and co-accused Heine Barnard (former Crime Intelligence supply chain manager) and Solomon Lazarus (former chief financial officer of the State Security Agency) face 15 charges of fraud, corruption and contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act for allegedly looting Crime Intelligence’s secret service account between 2008 and 2012.

Caryn Dolley speaks during The Gathering Twenty Twenty Four. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Other allegations involve money used for private trips to Singapore and China, the leasing of Mdluli’s private residence to the state to pay his bond, and the personal use of witness protection property.

On the extradition of the Guptas, Dolley went straight for the jugular and asked Phiri to give an update on there they are.

He responded that “as far as we know” the Guptas are in Dubai, adding that extraditions like this are not always successful. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers
Maverick News

IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers
Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Maverick News

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
Maverick News

Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
South Africa

The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
Fact Check — Can Zuma stand for election if he has a criminal record?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Can Zuma stand for election if he has a criminal record?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Maverick News

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
Maverick News

Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
‘Grave threat to our democracy’ — Parliament passes controversial electoral legislation
Maverick News

‘Grave threat to our democracy’ — Parliament passes controversial electoral legislation
Al Jama-ah sets sights on 'unseating DA in Western Cape'
Maverick News

Al Jama-ah sets sights on 'unseating DA in Western Cape'
Methodical rebuild of National Prosecuting Authority critical for SA justice and democracy
Op-eds

Methodical rebuild of National Prosecuting Authority critical for SA justice and democracy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

[%% img-description %%]

The Gathering: Earth Edition is about to start

Daily Maverick has assembled the experts to help us navigate the challenges facing us collectively. Join the virtual event free of charge and get inspired to action.